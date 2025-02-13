Returnal Developer Announces Saros as Next Game

It’s time to return to bullet hell, PlayStation fans. Today, to end the State of Play, Returnal developer Housemarque announced their next project: Saros. While the trailer was just a small tease, we got some interesting story details, confirmation of Returnal’s signature gameplay, and the famous face attached to its protagonist. Housemarque has been teasing a new IP since 2022 and, now, we know what the team was cooking up. The game won’t be out this year, but has been confirmed to be releasing in 2026 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro.

The CGI trailer for Saros sets up a dark and futuristic atmosphere, which makes up the planet Carcosa. An ominous eclipse looms over the planet and its up to a courageous Soltari Enforcer named Arjun Devraj to figure out its secrets. Through intense shooting and obstacles, as well as the return of the roguelike death mechanic, you chart through Carcosa and attempt to make it out alive, no matter how many times it takes you.

For Saros’ protagonist, Arjun will be brought to life by Rahul Kohli, most known for his roles in iZombie, Midnight Mass, and The Fall of the House of Usher. He was also one of the frontrunners to play Mr. Fantastic in the MCU, which ultimately went to The Last of Us‘ Pedro Pascal. Kohli is no stranger to video games, as they’ve played minor roles in Gears 5, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Fortnite, and Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical. As was the case with Returnal, whose lead of Selene was portrayed by Jane Perry (Hitman series, Baldur’s Gate 3), they likely are the only real character, so his performance will play a big part in the title.

As mentioned before, Housemarque is responsible for 2021’s critically-acclaimed bullet-hell Returnal. The addictively-challenging title was a hit with fans and critics, with our review at ComicBook calling it “…one of the best titles released in 2021 so far and is a superb showcase of the PlayStation 5’s potential.” Furthermore, it did lead to Housemarque becoming one of PlayStation’s first-party studios, which is very amicable. With Saros in the works, the possibility of the title getting a sequel is a bit far away, but it seems Saros will take carry on Returnal‘s spirit, which fans will no doubt be happy about.

What do you think of Saros? Are you excited for it? Have you played Returnal? Let us know in the comments below. Saros is slated to come out sometime in 2026 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro. For everything PlayStation and beyond, keep it here at ComicBook.