Returnal Announces New Update, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Housemarque has announced that a new update for its recently released shooter Returnal will be launching within the coming days. The update, which is version 1.4.0 for the game, brings with it a number of important changes that many players have been requesting since Returnal first launched.

The patch as a whole primarily fixes a number of issues that Returnal has had associated with UI, cinematics, audio, and even trophy support. A handful of balance tweaks are also going to arrive, most notably in regard to difficulty. Housemarque says that all levels in the game have been adjusted "for a more balanced gameplay experience."

Again, this new patch for Returnal isn't live just this moment and won't be releasing on PlayStation 5 until this Monday on June 14. Housemarque has revealed the patch so many days in advance so that players have the opportunity to turn off auto-updates in case they are in the middle of a run and don't want to lose their progress. If you happen to be one of these people who doesn't want to lose progress, be sure to turn off automatic updates in the next day or so.

If you would like to find the full list of patch notes for this new Returnal update, you can find them down below.

Highlights:

Platinum: Added support for replaying certain Act 1 & Act 2 Trophies

Platinum: Added support to retroactively award Trophies which cannot be replayed

Platinum: Added additional locations for Scout Logs 9, 34, 35 & 46 to appear more often

Platinum: Fixed an issue where 1 Cipher was sometimes unobtainable for Biome Survey Trophies

Platinum: Fixed an issue where some Activity Cards displayed an incorrect count

UI: HUD labels for items are now hidden when Selene is firing a weapon

UI: Fixed an issue where 2 actions could be mapped to a single button after switching controller presets

Cinematics: Fixed a rare audio sync issue in the secret ending

Audio: General mix improvements across the experience

Audio: Improved surround sound setup support across the experience

Audio: Added more DualSense haptics across cinematic moments for deeper immersion

Audio: Added DualSense haptics when using the Icarian Grapnel

Audio: Improved the dynamic range recommendations system

Audio: Allow users to override the dynamic range recommendations

Audio: Allow users to change audio output from the game menu

Game Balance:

Balance: Various bug fixes to certain artifacts, parasites, consumables, and when certain malfunctions can occur in the early parts of the game

Balance: Players no longer receive parasites as rewards when players avenge their corpses

Balance: Enemies, Weapons, and Bosses - difficulty adjustments in all Biomes for a more balanced gameplay experience

Misc Bug-fixes: