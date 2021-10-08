New Returnal PS5 Update Seemingly Coming Soon

PlayStation developer Housemarque seems like it’s preparing to soon release a new update for its PS5 roguelike Returnal. Although Returnal has received countless updates since originally launching earlier this year in April, new content patches for the game have largely come to an end in recent months. However, this trend seems like it won’t be continuing for much longer if a new behind-the-scenes development with the game is any indication.

According to PlayStation Game Size, which is a social media account that follows all happenings with the PlayStation Store, a new beta update for Returnal recently was added to the game’s PS Store page by Housemarque. The patch weighs in around 6 GB in total, but what it does hasn’t been made clear just yet. While this update cannot be downloaded right now by anyone who owns Returnal, the fact that the patch is in a beta form seems to suggest that it will be going live at some point in the near future.

https://twitter.com/PlaystationSize/status/1446169536563236868?s=20

Although it’s hard to say what this update might contain, one major feature in Returnal that Housemarque has yet to implement comes in the form of a save function. Although Returnal as a whole isn’t supposed to allow players to save their progress in the middle of a run given its nature as a roguelike, many fans have made it known that they’d like to somehow be able to halt their progress mid-run in a fashion that doesn’t require them to simply put the PlayStation 5 in rest mode. Previously, Housemarque has said that it has heard these pleas from fans and suggested that an alteration to the current save system could be coming in the future. As such, there is a chance that this long-awaited feature could finally be rolling out at some point very soon.

What would you like to see in a new potential update for Returnal? And have you played the game for yourself yet this year? Share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.