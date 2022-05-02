Returnal Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Returnal developer Housemarque has released a new update for the popular PlayStation 5 title. Returnal Patch 3.03 largely seems to fix a number of bugs, but it does make changes to the difficulty of the Tower of Sisyphus, the recently added survival challenge where players try to climb as high as they can before being defeated. Due to the balance adjustment of the Tower of Sisyphus' difficulty, the leaderboards for it have also been reset.

You can check out the full patch notes for Returnal Patch 3.03, straight from the source, below:

Returnal update 3.03 will balance the difficulty in the Tower of Sisyphus. As a result of the update, the leaderboards will be reset.



Bug fixes:



Tower of Sisyphus: Added Audio Log 94 to additional location in the tower



Tower of Sisyphus: Fixed a rare issue where Algos might refuse to die, or die too early in the tower



Tower of Sisyphus: Increased leaderboard scrolling speed



Co-Op: Fixed several issues where a client or host might encounter a black screen or hang when moving between biomes during co-op play



Co-Op: Fixed multiple minor gameplay bugs



Co-Op: Fixed two rare crashes in co-op mode

As noted above, Returnal Patch 3.03 is now live. In general, Returnal is currently available for the PlayStation 5. ComicBook.com's Tanner Dedmon gave the title a 4.5 out of 5 in his review. "Returnal may not beat out other more anticipated titles for Game of the Year honors at the end of the year, but it won't by any means be forgotten as the potential of next-gen hardware is explored," the review reads in part. "It's a shame the game isn't available on the PlayStation 4 or even other platforms so that more players could experience it, but if that compromise means we get more games like Returnal, that's a convincing argument." You can check out all of our previous coverage of Returnal right here.

Have you given Returnal a shot since its big Ascension update? What do you think about the changes that developer Housemarque has made overall? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!