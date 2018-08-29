Ric and Charlotte Flair Take a Closer Look At WWE 2K19’s Wooooo! Edition

In just a few short weeks, we'll be grappling in the ring yet again for WWE 2K19, which promises to feature the biggest line-up of wrestlers from the company to date, including the European division, 205 Live and, of course, NXT, along with Smackdown and Raw. But today, 2K Sports decided to give two superstars a little more focus -- the legendary Ric Flair, and his daughter, Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

The two recently guest starred in an episode of WWE Photo Shoot!, which currently airs on the WWE Network and features superstars looking back at earlier moments in their career. You can watch the full episode above, straight from WWE 2K's YouTube channel.

In the episode, the pair look over iconic moments in Flair's career, which you'll likely be able to recreate within the game, right down to the stylin' and profilin'.

But on top of that, the pair also look at exclusive outfits and other items that will be a part of the Wooooo! package, as well as other stories. It's really a great look back at history, while at the same time giving you an idea of what awaits in the game.

At the end of the episode, we get a recap of what's included in the Wooooo! Edition of the game, including a number of Ric's rivalries, including Dusty Rhodes, the Undertaker, "Macho Man" Randy Savage and more. There's also various pieces of attire, as well as an exclusive '83 Starrcade arena. You'll also get a limited edition commemorative plaques, featuring a piece of one of Ric Flair's legendary robes. Plus there's an exclusive individually WWE Hall of Fame Ric Flair ring, as well as an exclusive Ric Flair Funko Pop figurine.

Don't forget you get the Deluxe Edition of WWE 2K19 with the package as well, including access to bonus characters like current Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey, as well as WWE legend Rey Mysterio. And you should also have access to the Season Pass, adding even more superstars to the fray.

WWE 2K19 releases on October 5 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Sadly, no Switch release this year.