Surprise Rick and Morty Game Released Ahead of Season 4 Premiere

Rick and Morty’s Season 4 premiere is set to drop soon, but before that happens, a surprise new Rick and Morty game has stealth released. More specifically, a new Rick and Morty dice game from Cryptozoic Entertainment, leading creator of tabletop games, trading cards, and physical and digital collectibles, is now available. Dubbed, Rick and Morty: The Morty Zone Dice Game, the game is based on the season four premiere episode dropping on Adult Swim this coming Sunday. In stores now, Cryptozoic Entertainment pitches the experience as a 2-4 player game where players roll colored dice and check off numbers on their dry-erase Fate Boards to score points.

“Our team has been working closely with our partners at Cartoon Network for over a year to create Rick and Morty: The Morty Zone Dice Game and have it ready in time for the Season Four premiere of the show,” said John Sepenuk, CEO of Cryptozoic, of the announcement. “We embraced the challenge of finishing the game and getting it out to stores while keeping it a total secret. We are extremely excited to reveal the game at last and let fans of Rick and Morty play it even before the airing of the episode that inspired it!”

SURPRISE… Rick and Morty: The Morty Zone Dice Game is in stores now! Based on the Season Four premiere episode, airing November 10th. In the roll-and-write game, 2-4 players roll dice and check off numbers on their dry-erase Fate Boards to score points! https://t.co/2f9wSVPXD9 pic.twitter.com/CLHRX9Gcd0 — Cryptozoic (@Cryptozoic) November 5, 2019

“In Rick and Morty: The Morty Zone Dice Game, the active player rolls eight jumbo dice (two each in four different colors) and totals up the numbers on each pair of dice of the same color,” reads an official overview of the game. “Then, using the included dry-erase markers, all players simultaneously check off numbers on their Fate Boards corresponding to the dice totals. For example, if the blue dice total 9, a player can either check the 9 on the blue portion of their board or two blue numbers that total 9. Players continue passing the dice and taking turns in a round until all players have ‘Locked’ each of their four colors, meaning they cannot check the needed number or numbers of a color after a dice roll.”

The objective of the game is to score the most points, with every check number earning you one point. Points can also be earned via Public Bonus Cards, which are said to offer rewards for meeting specific goals that are visible to every player. Points can be also be racked up via Smith Family Bonuses, specific conditions on player Fate Boards that can add points at the end of the round. Meanwhile, inspired by the new episode, Secret Death Crystal Tokens provide a secret goal a player strives to complete to get bonus points at the end of the round.

“It’s not just a random luck dice game,” said lead designer Matt Hyra about the game. “When it’s your turn to roll the humongous dice, you’ll also draw a Rick card. That card might allow you to reroll a certain color of dice or even remove some dice from the mix. Use this awesome power to help yourself and mess with your opponents!”

Rick and Morty: The Morty Zone Dice Game is available at hobby retailers across United States for $25. Meanwhile, later in the month on the 19th, it will be made available to mass retailers. For more information and media on the game, click here.