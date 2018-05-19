Ride 3 Announced For PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Milestone has announced that its IP dedicated to two-wheels lovers – Ride – is returning for a third entry, releasing as Ride 3 on November 8th for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

To accompany the announcement, Milestone has released a brand-new announcement trailer, revealing the game for the first time. While it’s light on actual gameplay footage, it does offer up some really nice cinematics and high-speed thrills.

As you may know, the Ride franchise has established itself as the racing sim for fans of motorbikes, thanks to its dedication to motorbike culture (Ride 2 notably holds the Guinness World Record for the most licensed bikes in a video game).

According to Milestone, in addition in continuing the traditions of the franchise, Ride 3 has been refined and revised in terms of realism, customization, and variety of content.

Being made in Unreal Engine 4, the third title in the series will add a ton of new features and elements, as well as increase the number of tracks to diversify the experience. For example, there will be GPs and Supermoto tracks for those that want to feel like their favorite professional riders, country and city circuits, road races, and drag races for those who desire the high-speeds of straight tracks.

Other new additions include: a Livery Editor, 12 brand new tracks (for a total of 30), new bikes across 7 categories (including one new one) for a whopping total of 230 bikes.

Meanwhile, mechanical customization options will include more than 500 customizable bike parts so that players can customize not only how their bike looks, but how it feels.

Milestone also outlines improvements to career mode, which will now provide “a unique experience that tells the story of a specific bike category, manufacturers, and iconic tracks.”

Lastly, as you would expect, improvement to AI has been made and complimented with a new physics simulation and a revised collision system.

Ride 3 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment there is no word of a Nintendo Switch release. Further, there is no mention of a price-point, but you would assume it would be the same price as the previous two games.