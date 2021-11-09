Riders Republic Update Adds Back Removed Content

A new Riders Republic update is live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna, or as Ubisoft refers to it, a “patch” is now live. And patch may be the more appropriate term since it’s not a traditional update. As the game’s official Twitter account notes, the patch addresses crashing issues on console and also adds the Bunny Pack back to all platforms after removing this content from the game a few days ago to an undisclosed issue with it.

“Starting from 10 AM CET / 1 AM PT today, a patch addressing crashes on Xbox Series X|S and Playstation 4/5 as well as reactivating the Bunny Pack is being deployed on all platforms,” says Ubisoft of the update. “A maintenance of up to an hour will follow. Please update your game before playing again. The patch addressing crashes on Xbox Series X|S and Playstation 4|5 has now been deployed. Please update your game before playing again. The Bunny Outfit will be available at 4 PM CET / 7 AM PT on all platforms as we assess the stability of the update.”

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear when the game’s first post-launch update will arrive, but when it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Riders Republic is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna. For more coverage on the new Ubisoft game and all things gaming, click here.

“I expected to like Riders Republic, but I was pleasantly surprised by the extent to which I loved it, even as I feel like I’ve only scratched the surface of its open world and other offerings,” reads a snippet from our review of the game. “The gameplay is a near-perfect approximation of several genuinely fun, but accessible extreme sports, all wrapped up in an immersive and oddly comforting open world. While its wackiness and some elements of its experience might not be for everyone, Riders Republic is a uniquely robust take on the very idea of a sports video game, and I have a feeling that it’ll only improve from here.”