RiME Nintendo Switch Update Approved, Stabilizes FPS

A new RiME update has now been approved and is ready to launch on the Nintendo Switch version on Feb. 19.

The patch notes for the update were shared by the publisher with a detailed explanation of what’ll be changing in the patch. FPS enhancements, improvements for the cinematics, and other features are just a few of the areas that the patch will target once it releases tomorrow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a blog post, Greybox discussed the original plan for the Switch release of the game while admitting that the version wasn’t up to par with the others.

“While we launched the Switch version of RiME in November, our original plan was to release it at the same time as the other platforms earlier in 2017. We understood that we had to make some sacrifices in order to get the game to perform and that process took some extra development time. Even so, the release of the Switch was not as good as we wanted it to be, and we own that. We’ve spent the past few months responding to player feedback, trying to enhance the visual experience of RiME, with the understanding that things like volume streaming hiccups are not something we can address. However, the visual fidelity of the game is something we can address, especially in handheld mode. So we’ve worked with Tequila Works to make improvements wherever possible.”

The updates for the game that can be seen below are found in the full patch notes along with screenshots for comparison:

– Increased visual fidelity, bloom and post-processing

– Sharpened image resolution

– Opening Cinematics visually improved

– Fixed possible stage exploits that would enable players to skip parts of the stages

– Increased texture quality in specific areas

– Increased view distance

– Fixed an issue with foliage density, shadows, and render distances

– Updated texture mipmaps for the Fox

– Improved global mipmaps

– Improved shadow distance and quality

– Fixed instances of foliage pops

– Stabilized FPS

– Optimized the Boys cape and hair physics

– Rebuilt streaming volumes

– Fixed an issue that allowed you to see outside of the map in later stages.

– Updated lighting to prevent bleed through

– Updated the quality of trees in earlier stages where they would display poorly.