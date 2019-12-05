Riot Games is Letting Outside Studios Make League of Legends Games

League of Legends is one of the biggest games in the world, and a big part of the game’s success is owed to its large number of colorful and intriguing characters. As the game continues to grow, it only makes sense that publisher Riot Games will be devoting more resources to making those particular characters more interesting. Today, Riot Games announced that they have created a new publishing arm called Riot Forge. The new publisher’s purpose will be to work with third party developers to create new, single-player games taking place in the League of Legends universe! What’s more, the first game, and its developer, will be revealed next Thursday at The Game Awards 2019!

We’re excited to welcome @riotgames to #TheGameAwards for the first time! Don’t miss the first @riotforge developer announce their @leagueoflegends game live next Thursday night! Streaming globally around the world. pic.twitter.com/54OlHJdOtI — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 5, 2019

On the Riot Forge website, the new publisher offered a statement detailing the company’s mission:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re a player- and developer-focused publisher; our mission is to bring awesome new League of Legends games to players by partnering with experienced and talented developers from around the world.

The League Universe and its champions offer limitless possibilities; by supporting and empowering passionate partners to tell their own stories and expand the League world, we’ll deliver a variety of bespoke games that enable players of all types to experience League in new and exciting ways.

We can’t wait to get these games to players and play them ourselves!

If you’re a developer and want to be a part of our mission, we want to hear from you.”

League of Legends takes place on the planet Runeterra. Runeterra plays host to a group of heroes and villains known collectively as Champions. Since the game’s release in 2009, League of Legends has introduced 146 Champions in the game’s narrative. In 2014, Riot Games rebooted the game’s storyline in order to make more of a concerted effort to focus on the Champion characters, developing their individual personalities and motivations. The concept of new developers coming in to create single player experiences that flesh out these characters and their world certainly seems in keeping with that particular goal.

The Game Awards 2019 will take place Thursday December 12th. Are you looking forward to the first game from Riot Forge? What would you like to see as the first project from the studio? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!