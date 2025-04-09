New York Times Strands Answers for April 9th

Hungry to find out today’s Strands answers? Grab a seat, as we have everything you need to solve today, April 9th’s Strands puzzle from The New York Times, from the correct words and Spangram to a couple of hints and tips on the side to help you out. The bounty of opportunity Strands’ word search gameplay offers does help separate itself from other games on the site like Connections and Wordle. Today’s theme, “That’s quite a (tasty) mouthful”, is pretty spot on in regards to the topic, but is a bit more deeper than you think. In any case, we have just what you need to get the theme, Spangram, and answers for today’s Strands.

The New York Times’ Strands’ word-search gameplay consists of you finding words or phrases related to the topic given, all within the given letter grid. To figure out what the theme’s true meaning is, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which will hint towards the actual definition of the theme. Most likely, it will be a phrase or word, like pop stars or leafy greens. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you’ll be able to find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of pop stars, potential words would be names of pop singers like Taylor Swift or Sabrina Carpenter.

Today’s Strands theme is “That’s quite a (tasty) mouthful”.

For today, April 9th, much like yesterday, the base of the topic can be filtered, it’s just the depth it goes that’s a bit tricky. The theme for today’s Strands is “That’s quite a (tasty) mouthful”. The usage of tasty does relate to food, but when something is ‘quite the mouthful’, it means it’s hard to say. Notice that there are parenthesis, so take that into account whenever future puzzles do something similar. There are only five words, including the Spangram in today’s Strands. If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram is not related to food, but about the design of the words themselves.

When figuring out where the Spangram is in Strands, remember that it will always span from one side to the other, hence the name. Make sure to check the letters on the grid’s outer rims and note any weird spacing between words, should you get to those first. If you want to know what today’s Spangram in Strands is, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Four Syllables.

If you want to know all the words in today’s Strands puzzle, which are all foods that are four syllables long, they are as follows:

Watermelon

Four Syllables

Avocado

Arugula

Cauliflower

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today’s Strands? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Strands, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.