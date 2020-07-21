Risk of Rain 2 PC Launch Date Revealed

Gearbox Publishing and developer Hopoo Games today announced that Risk of Rain 2 will officially conclude its Steam Early Access period and launch for PC on August 11th. The "Launch Update" will add new content like story cutscenes, a new Survivor, final stage and boss, and more. At launch, it will be available for $24.99, but between now and then it will remain available for the Steam Early Access price of $19.99.

After 60,000 community votes in April, the new Survivor, The Captain, joins Risk of Rain 2 as its 10th playable character on August 11th. The new character wields a shotgun-rifle combo and can request probes and beacons from orbit to do things like provide armor or a healing zone for himself and others. The new stage, The Moon, contains the new final boss, but the developers haven't revealed any further information on either just yet. Other additions include a new server browser, items like the magma ball-firing Molten Perforator, and further skill variants.

"The classic multiplayer roguelike, Risk of Rain, returns with an extra dimension and more challenging action," the sequel's official description reads in part. "No run will ever be the same with randomized stages, enemies, bosses, and items. Play solo, or team up with up to four friends to fight your way through hordes of monsters, unlock new loot, and find a way to escape the planet."

Risk of Rain 2 is, as noted above, set to launch out of Steam Early Access for PC on August 11th. PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch versions of the title have been available since last year. It is a direct sequel to the original Risk of Rain from 2013. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Risk of Rain 2 right here.

What do you think of what we have seen of Risk of Rain 2 so far? Have you been playing it as part of Steam Early Access?

