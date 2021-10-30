Roblox Is Still Down For Millions of Players After a Full Day

One of the world’s most popular video games, Roblox, has been down for millions of players around the globe for over a full day at this point. The outages within Roblox started for many to end this week on October 29. And while the cause of this problem that is keeping many from playing still isn’t known, the developer has stressed that it doesn’t have anything to do with a new collaboration involving the restaurant chain Chipotle.

Developer Roblox Corporation recently took to the game’s official social media account to inform fans that it’s still trying to discover why Roblox has been down over the past day. “Still making progress on today’s outage. We’ll continue to keep you updated. Once again, we apologize for the delay,” the studio stressed on Twitter. Any additional information about the actual source of this problem wasn’t given, leading many Roblox players in the dark.

The only thing that Roblox Corporation did stress is that its recent promotion with Chipotle isn’t the reason for this issue. For those unaware, Chipotle actually established a virtual restaurant of sorts in Roblox this week where it was giving away codes that could be redeemed for free burritos in real-world locations. Not long after this event started, Roblox servers began to experience the current difficulties that are transpiring. Despite this odd timing, the developers of Roblox have said that there is no correlation with the game’s server troubles and this Chipotle collab. “We know that this outage was not related to any specific experiences or partnerships on the platform,” the studio explained on Twitter.

In all likelihood, Roblox shouldn’t remain down for much longer, assuming that this problem isn’t worse than expected. Until we hear more from the developers, though, it’s hard to know how this situation will continue to develop. To that end, we’ll be sure to keep you up to date here on ComicBook.com if there are any new developments in the future.

