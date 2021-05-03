Roblox Has a Horrifying Hidden Clown Easter Egg

In a bizarre easter egg, Roblox has an incredibly creepy clown video hidden in the game's files. The discovery was shared in a new video from oddheader on YouTube, which featured some of the more shocking easter eggs hidden inside games directed at kids. Apparently, the easter egg is triggered when a user inputs administrator commands "?iloveyou?" or "?alwayswatching?". When they've been input, a video pops up of a person rubbing a clown mask with their hands while staring directly at the player! The video can be found at the top of this page, and the section on Roblox begins around the 10:14 mark.

Not everyone is bothered by clowns, but if you are one of the many people that is, this video is nothing short of horrifying. Honestly, that mask is really effective from a horror standpoint, and might put some of the better clown villains to shame. Oddheader tested out the trick for himself, and was able to make it work, so this seems to be completely authentic!

According to oddheader, the video "is not the work of anything user related." As such, this was seemingly put in by the developers! Given the nature of the easter egg, this doesn't seem to be something that most kids would just stumble across randomly. As such, it's unclear what the motivation might have been putting it into the game at all. Regardless, it really is one of the strangest easter eggs I've ever seen when covering video games.

Released in 2006, Roblox is a free-to-play game available on multiple platforms, including PC, iOS, Android, and Xbox One. The game has become a massive success over the years, and that popularity has continued to grow thanks to tie-ins such as last year's Ready Player Two event. A lot of Roblox's success has been a result of younger gamers, which makes the clown easter egg even stranger. It's unclear why it's there, but for those looking to be creeped out be a clown, this one should definitely do the trick!

[H/T: Kotaku]