RoboCop: Rogue City Quietly Delayed Again

RoboCop: Rogue City will no longer be releasing in September as developer Teyon and publisher Nacon previously said it would. The game never had a set release date for the month and was instead just given that window, but now, it's gotten a firmer date of November 2nd. The delay was announced not with the normal text-on-black-background format that most game announcements typically adopt nowadays and was instead quietly stated in the new trailer for the game that set the date. It'll be available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms when it's released.

The new trailer and the accompanying delay were both shared as part of Nacon's Gamescom 2023 plans. The new date itself wasn't even technically in the trailer and was only in the description of the YouTube upload, and even that date hat it at a 2024 release and not 2023, but it appears that was an error with the game confirmed for a November 2, 2023, release.

New RoboCop: Rogue City Trailer

The new trailer in question shows off a mix of cinematic scenes and a bit of gameplay where the tanky RoboCop mows down assailants in his path. The occasional non-violent, puzzle-esque segment is seen as well to give RoboCop a break from the policing.

"Only RoboCop can clean up the crime-ridden streets of Old Detroit!" reads the description from the YouTube trailer which confirmed the new release date. "Follow the part man, part machine in this gameplay trailer combining detective work and gory shoot-outs. Reinforcements arrive on November 2, 2024!"

RoboCop: Rogue City Delays, Impressions

While the delay is obviously unfortunate for those who were hoping for the game to be out in just a couple of weeks, it's not the first time that the game's release date has been pushed back. It was originally supposed to be out at some point in June, but it got a quiet delay months ago that pushed the game back to some time in September with the occasional trailer and teaser released since then to show off more of Rogue City.

Part of those insights we've gotten from the game have been from hands-on opportunities as well. Months ago, ComicBook.com was able to speak with the creators of Rogue City and got to play the game for a bit, too. While the game doesn't yet have a set rating, the developers said that they're shooting for a Mature rating so that they can accurately portray the level of violence one might expect from a RoboCop game. The original RoboCop star Peter Weller has also returned for the role in the game, and as fans might've hoped, the developers said that he was immediately in character when he stepped in to record lines for Rogue City.

You can check out some of our impressions on the game via the first look video at the top.