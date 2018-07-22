Rocket League’s Anniversary Event Ends Soon

Rocket League’s big Anniversary Event is ending soon with players having just one more day to take advantage of everything that’s included in the celebration.

The anniversary event held in honor of Rocket League turning three years old was announced at the beginning of the month and has been running throughout most of July. It started on July 9 with special playlists, stadiums, and more previewed for players who take part in the event. The event’s scheduled to end on July 23, so there’s one more day to enjoy the throwback content and more.

Our Anniversary Event ends at 5pm PDT on Monday. Hop in this weekend and check out Throwback Stadium! ⚽️🏎️🔥🚀 Event details: https://t.co/0dkpG8dzRw pic.twitter.com/4v0F0DVy4R — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) July 20, 2018

“For starters, we’re adding an all-new 3v3 ‘Anniversary’ Playlist to the Casual Playlists page, featuring an inspired ‘Throwback Stadium’ that veteran SARPBC players may recognize!” the Rocket League announcement said. “The goal layout, in particular, is a departure from the modern goal positions seen in the rest of Rocket League‘s Arenas, but it does harken back to the old-school days of Battle-Cars, which should tickle the old nostalgia feels quite nicely. (Note: Throwback will also feature SARPBC-style ball weight, so expect the ball on Throwback – and only Throwback – to act a little ‘lighter’ than normal.)”

The ways that players earned the customization items during the Anniversary Event was also changed with no event crates making an appearance this time. Instead, the new balloon items can be earned by playing online games. You can use these as a limited-time form of currency that lets you access special crate-like items that’ll yield more loot.

“Along with new items up for grabs, you’ll also be able to redeem Balloons for a new type of Anniversary surprise! These ‘Golden Eggs’ do not require a Key or Decryptor to unlock, so just crack up to ten of ’em open to find one of over 60 possible Customization Items from our retired Champions Series Crates.”

More specifically than just an end time for tomorrow, the Anniversary Event will end at exactly 5 p.m. PT on July 23. When it ends, not only will all the content become unavailable, but the balloons will also expire. This means that unlike other events in the past, there’s no grace period to redeem the items, so you have to do so before that time if you want to use them.