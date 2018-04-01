Rocket League Bug Making Toppers Hilariously Huge

Rocket League is only a few days away from its biggest update this year, but at the moment developer Psyonix has to address the oversized pigeon – literally – in the room. All of game’s toppers are huge right now. Like, really huge.

That’s right. Huge toppers. And here I thought Rocket League couldn’t get any better.

Many Battle-Car Toppers in the game are currently stuck in what Psyonix calls “an experimental ‘Embiggened Mode” that has apparently been triggered by a specific numerical sequence found in the game’s “chronometer.”

Psyonix says it is working to address the issue, but its team of engineers believe the problem will be solved by letting the “chronometer” run its cycle, and that by tomorrow everything will be back to normal.

In the meanwhile, the bug is producing some hilarious results. And unlike most bugs that make players annoyed, angry, or upset, everybody is loving the new huge toppers.

Many players are going as far as pleading Psyonix to make the bug a permanent feature, or at least an option one can toggle on or off.

One user astutely points out the hilarious coincidence that the bug JUST HAPPENS to come by the day before April’s Fool Day. Whether this is on purpose or just a crazy coincidence, I’m not so sure.

They are really HUGE!!! But hey, wings look perfect.

Personally, I love this. And if you’re reading this Psyonix, please make this a permanent feature. Please.

Rocket League is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. As mentioned above, the game’s biggest update this year is poised to release on April 3rd. You can read more about it here.