Rocket League Is Removing Randomized Crates

Rocket League on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch is removing randomized crates, developer Psyonix has announced. The news was shared over on the game’s official website with a brief post that didn’t divulge too many details, but did shed some light on why Psyonix is leaving behind the lucrative system that was controversial among players, but never earned any widespread criticism.

“Here at Psyonix, and Epic Games as a whole, we are dedicated to creating the best possible experience for our players all over the world,” writes the developer. “In pursuit of that goal, later this year we will remove all paid, randomized Crates from Rocket League, replacing them with a system that shows the exact items you’re buying in advance. This is similar to changes implemented earlier this year by the Fortnite Save the World team.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rocket Pass Premium, DLC cars, and Esports Shop Items will not be impacted by this change, and will continue to be offered for direct purchase alongside the new system. As for when the new system will arrive, that information will be revealed in the coming months alongside more specifics.

For those that don’t know: in the current system, you can purchase a key or multiple keys with real money. One key opens one crate, which there are a ton of. You can view the contents of each crate, but not the odds for each item within. When you open a crate, it’s essentially a random spin for about a dozen items. Obviously, rarer items have lower odds. It’s a classic random loot box system, one that isn’t as egregious thanks to the game showering you with cosmetics just for playing.

That said, with an increasing amount of governments declaring this type of loot box as gambling and illegal, it’s no surprise that Psyonix wanted to ditch it sooner rather than later. That, and like it said, it wants to do right by its fans, which is normally PR speak, but I actually believe it in this case.

Rocket League is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the popular title, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here.