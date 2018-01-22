Rocket League Devs Looking To Launch Crossplay Party Support Later This Year

The team at Psyonix has been working diligently to get cross-play support for its hit socCAR game Rocket League, and mostly everyone is on board now, save for Sony. But, with negoations still ongoing, the developer hopes to put things in place – and that could begin with full-fledged party support.

While players have been able to take on one another, they haven’t been able to form custom parties just yet. But this could change with an upcoming update to the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A fan has asked the official Rocket League Support Help Twitter account when the party feature will be added to the game, and they provided a hopeful response.

The fan asked, “Hey @RL_support, are you currently working on the cross-platform party system, and if so, could you maybe give us a little hint o the possible release date? Can’t wait to play ranked with my friends on PS4!”

The company responded, “Hey there! We’re actively working on cross-platform party support for a 2018 release.”

That’s not to say that there’s a specific date in which it’ll go live – and still no guarantees that Sony will be on board with the PlayStation 4 version – but this is good news nevertheless for fans of the game, as it means they’ll be able to form together teams and kick butt as they score goals and perform all sorts of hijinks on the field.

Psyonix probably has a lot of updates in store for the game, including more free content to go around, as well as more tournaments and other features. It hasn’t quite laid down the groundwork yet, but we should know what it has planned soon enough. If it’s anything like how 2017 went down, we’ll likely be in for one hell of a year.

In the meantime, you can still enjoy online play, as well as local match-ups in case you want to show off against a buddy on the couch. There are also plenty of tournament opportunities, as well as esports tournaments – and, man, what we wouldn’t give to play like these guys.

Rocket League is available now for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.