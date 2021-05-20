Rocket League Surprises Players With Big New Feature

✖

Rocket League has surprised players with a big new feature. Following yesterday's update, this morning Psyonix and Epic Games added new F1 content. They then followed this up with a special announcement. Starting on May 24, all premium DLC purchased before the game's transition to free-to-play will be useable across PC and console. In other words, premium DLC is going cross-platform.

"Whether you’re aiming for 88-mph goals with the DeLorean Time Machine from Back To The Future, or it’s all about family and the Fast & Furious cars, players on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox will be able to use Premium DLC Packs that were purchased prior to the launch of Free To Play across platforms," said Psyonix of the news.

Unfortunately, there are some caveats. For one, this does not include any platform-exclusive items, or more specifically: Sweet Tooth, Hogsticker, Armadillo, Mario and Luigi NSR, and Samus' Gunship. It also doesn't include the "Ultimate Edition On-Disc DLC: Batman/DC Superheroes Pack."

Your favorite Premium DLC cars are going cross-platform! Starting May 24, all Premium DLC purchased before our free to play transition will be usable across PC and console. Learn more: https://t.co/ChhJpMUldU pic.twitter.com/TUVi05uYe7 — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) May 20, 2021

Meanwhile, on Nintendo Switch, Psyonix notes it was "not able to fully support cross-platform Premium DLC on the console at this time." What does this mean? Well, it means you will be able to use Premium DLC owned on other platforms, but items on your Nintendo Switch can not be used elsewhere. According to Psyonix, it's working on remedying this with Nintendo, but right now it hasn't made any promises that this will be fixed.

Rocket League is available -- for free -- via the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. For more coverage on Rocket League and all things gaming, click here.