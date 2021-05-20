Amouranth May Lose Nearly $500,000 a Year Over Twitch Hot Tub Streams

✖

This week, popular Twitch streamer Kaitlyn "Amouranth" Siragusa claimed that Twitch had completely demonetized her channel with no warning or explanation. Since then, the streamer has revealed that this action by Twitch will cost her upwards of $500,000 a year, as she was making $30,000 to $40,000 a month on Twitch ads. Compared to some of the biggest streamers, this isn't the biggest paycheck, but it's a large amount of money to lose without notice.

As you would expect, the situation has been the big talking point in the larger Twitch community this week. At the time, Amouranth called the decision "an alarming precedent," an opinion many other prominent Twitch streamers have echoed.

Yesterday I was informed that Twitch has Indefinitely Suspended Advertising on my channel Twitch didn't reach out in any way whatsoever. I had to initiate the conversation after noticing, without any prior warning, all the ads revenue had disappeared from my Channel Analytics — Amouranth (@Amouranth) May 18, 2021

While many other streamers have called out Twitch for the decision, and especially the lack of communication regarding the decision, others, like xQc, the platform's biggest streamer, have suggested that this may end up being a good thing.

"This is my true take," said xQc during a recent stream."This might have saved everybody from losing their ads. This may be a scapegoat for all of us."

At the moment of publishing, Twitch has not commented on the situation in an official or unofficial capacity, and there's been no update from Amouranth on whether or not the situation has been resolved. We know the two are in some form of contact, but that's all we know.

People who are cheering about Twitch removing @Amouranth's revenue will be real mad soon when their favorite streamer gets nuked for being a brand risk. If you think this stops at sexual content, think again. — Devin (@DevinNash) May 19, 2021

