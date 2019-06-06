New 80s Themed Content Coming To Rocket League This Summer

Today, Psyonix announced Radical Summer, a brand-new 1980s themed in-game event that will span from June 10 to August 12, and be packed full of nostalgic content that celebrates iconic movies, television, and culture from the period. In addition to some premium licensed DLC, there will be new free content, limited-time game modes, and more that will be announced at a later date.

Radical Summer will be split into three parts: Blockbusters, Culture, and Television. Each part lasts three weeks, and is similar to previous events. You’ll be able to play online matches to earn “Cassettes,” which can then be redeemed in-game for items. After three weeks, the in-game exchange will remove the old items and add a whole slab of new ones. Meanwhile, at the end of the event, you’ll be given the opportunity to redeem Cassettes for any items you may have missed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Beyond some new modes, the most notable additions can be seen in the trailer above: a new Ghostbusters Ecto-1 Battle-Car and a new Knight Rider Battle-Car. These will not be free, and presumably cost the same as other DLC cars in the game.

As for the franchises that will be featured, Psyonix has confirmed the following: Ghostbusters, Knight Rider, Back to the Future, ET, The Goonies, Karate Kid, Voltron Legendary Defender, and WWE. Meanwhile, it provides the following roadmap and content breakdown:

80s Blockbusters – June 10 to July 1

The Blockbusters celebration kicks off Radical Summer with the launch of the Ghostbusters Ecto-1 Car Pack on June 10. The pack will include theGhostbusters Ecto-1 Battle-Car, Ecto-1 Wheels, Proton Pack Boost, Slimer Topper, Ghostbusters Player Banner, Ghostbusters Avatar Border, and the Stay Puft Goal Explosion for $1.99 (or regional equivalent).



The first limited-time game mode for Radical Summer is Ghost Hunt. In this spooky 3v3 mode players must fire a proton stream to capture the ball and carry it to the opposing team’s Containment Zone to score a goal.



Additional ’80s franchises featured in the Blockbusters phase — as in-game items in the Radical Summer Event Store — are Back to the Future,E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, The Goonies and Karate Kid. Additional details on the landing page.

’80s Culture – July 1 to July 22

The action-packed Spike Rush Game Mode will start the Radical Summer Culture celebration on July 1. Spike Rush is a 3v3 mode where each player has the Spike power-up from Rumble Mode that can be activated to carry the ball up field.



New in-game items highlighting the iconic culture of the ’80s will be available in Radical Summer’s Event Store.

’80s Television – July 22 to August 12

The Knight Rider Car Pack kicks off the last celebration of Radical Summer dedicated to television. The pack will feature K.I.T.T., the high-speed, talking futuristic car outfitted with high-tech gadgets and personality of its own from the hit ’80s show, alongside Knight Rider themed items. More information will be revealed later.



Beach Ball Game Mode is the final limited-time game mode in Radical Summer. It is a 2v2 mode inspired by beach volleyball with a larger ball, low ball gravity and Curveball mutator activated.



Additional ’80s franchises featured in the Television phase as in-game items in the Radical Summer Event Store are DreamWorks Voltron Legendary Defender and WWE. Additional info to follow later this summer.

For more media on the upcoming event — such as screenshots of some of its content — click here.