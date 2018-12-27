‘Rocket League’ 2XP Event Starts Tomorrow

Rocket League is keeping the holiday gifts coming with a 2XP weekend event starting on Thursday.

Psyonix held Rocket League’s first ever double-experience weekend back in October, and the developer is already following that event up with another weekend full of twice the experience. The announcement was shared several days ago, but the event is scheduled to start soon with 2XP being active during a long weekend starting tomorrow.

“Hello everyone! The holidays are here, which means it’s time for family, egg nog (or hot cocoa) and lots of gaming,” Psyonix’s update said. “With the new year nearly upon us, we’re ending 2018 with one final gift for the community — a 2XP long weekend!”

For any players who have purchased the second Rocket Pass that Psyonix unveiled not long ago or is coasting their way through the free tiers, Psyonix said players will be progressing through it faster than before considering how the progression systems have changed.

The 2XP long weekend starts TOMORROW (Dec. 27) at 2 PM PST / 5 PM EST / 10 PM UTC! 🎁 //t.co/t38mG6rcZw 🎁 pic.twitter.com/BajJfVLy8h — Rocket League ❄️ (@RocketLeague) December 26, 2018

“Starting Thursday, December 27 at 2 PM PST/10 PM UTC, you’ll earn double the amount of base experience in all Casual and Competitive Playlist matches via the ‘+100% special event’ XP bonus,” Psyonix said. “Between 2XP and the progression changes we made earlier this month, you’ll be unlocking Rocket Pass Tiers faster than ever before!”

The official end time for the event is on December 31st at 10 a.m. PST, and the double experience bonuses only applies to the perimeters mentioned above. Psyonix added a disclaimer that said “This 2XP weekend will not have double drop-rates for Crates or Painted items activated.”

Rocket League’s bonus experience weekend is just part of Psyonix’s holiday plans though with players also still able to take part in the Frosty Fest event that’s going on now. The event began on December 17th and is scheduled to run until January 7th with new items ready to be unlocked through a in-game currency earned through matches.

Open your presents early this year! The forecast calls for frosty fun! Our holiday event #FrostyFest returns from Dec. 17 to Jan. 7. 🎄🌨️💙🧡🌨️🎄 Peek at the holiday treats: //t.co/zXIMOmhOHe pic.twitter.com/6cGGOGtsjn — Rocket League ❄️ (@RocketLeague) December 12, 2018

Rocket League’s 2XP weekend is scheduled to start on December 27th.