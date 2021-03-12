Rocket League Brings Back Fan-Favorite Mode for Limited Time

✖

Psyonix and Epic Games have announced that Rocket Labs has one again returned to Rocket League as the game's latest limited time mode! The playlist apparently features a mix of old and new Rocket Labs Arenas, and it's currently live in the game, so fans will want to check it out as soon as possible. As of this writing, no end date for the mode has been listed, but January's Rocket Labs LTM was only available through the weekend. Rocket Labs Arenas have been a popular part of the game since the concept was introduced back in 2016, so a lot of longtime fans should be happy to see it back!

The announcement from the official Rocket League Twitter account can be found embedded below.

Rocket Labs are back as an LTM! This playlist features a medley of Rocket Labs Arenas new and old. NOW LIVE IN GAME! pic.twitter.com/0eNR7B9p2m — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) March 11, 2021

The Rocket Labs LTM offers experimental arenas that feature different fields and obstacles than players are used to seeing. The Rocket Labs arenas have been added and removed a number of times over the years, but Psyonix announced earlier this year that they would be featured as a regular LTM. Rocket League became a free-to-play game last year, so it stands to reason that a lot of newer fans might have never had a chance to play the arenas appearing in this playlist. As such, this LTM should be a great way to introduce them to players! If the Arenas prove popular enough, perhaps Psyonix might increase the frequency, or consider adding Rocket Labs back as a permanent mode.

Of course, some Rocket League fans are already clamoring for the return of other LTMs, including Heatseeker. That one left the game on February 22nd, but it seems like a safe bet that fans won't have to wait too long to see it again, given just how popular it's proven since its debut last year.

Rocket League is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on participating in the Rocket Labs LTM? Are you happy to see the mode return to Rocket League? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!