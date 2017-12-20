Rocket League For Nintendo Switch Is On Sale For A Limited Time

Rocket League finally arrived for the Nintendo Switch last month, and the wait was certainly worth it, with Psyonix bringing all the addictive action we’ve come to expect from the socCAR game to Nintendo’s platform. For good measure, it’s got some bonus cars to boot, including ones based on Mario, Luigi and Samus Aran’s Metroid ship.

But you might be a little hesitant at first about picking the game up, wondering if it’s worth the $20 price tag. Well, it is, but if you’ve been waiting for the game to go on sale, there’s good news – it is.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Psyonix has confirmed that the Switch version of Rocket League is officially on sale, going for $14.99 – five bucks off its normal price. You can purchase it through Nintendo’s website here, or on the Nintendo eShop.

You’ve got some time to pick it up, too, as the game is currently on sale through January 2nd. So if you’re waiting for some eShop gift cards to come your way, you’ll have a little breathing room. Otherwise, if you’ve got the extra money, we highly suggest picking it up.

Rocket League is available now for Nintendo Switch, as well as Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.