Rocket League’s Next Rocket Pass Gets a Release Date and Anime-Inspired Trailer

Rocket League’s next Rocket Pass now has a release date alongside a stylish, anime-inspired trailer that showed off some of the items included in this season’s content stream. Rocket Pass 5 is scheduled to release on December 4th after the Blueprint Update drops, Psyonix said, and it’ll bring with it vehicles like the Chikara car and other gear. This Rocket Pass will have 70 tiers again with challenges available for the free and paid versions to help players progress quicker.

The trailer above gave Rocket League players a preview of the Chikara vehicle that’ll be unlocked automatically if you purchase the premium version of the Rocket Pass. This car will actually show up multiple times throughout the Rocket Pass as its look is upgraded the farther players progress through the tiers. Waiting for players at Tier 70 is the Chikara GXT which is shown towards the end of the trailer as it slices through the competition.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A post on the Rocket League site gave a more in-depth look at some of the content that’s planned for the Rocket Pass 5 along with other details about the pass. If you want to see the breakdown of everything that’s included in the pass, you can find that here.

Are you ready for your journey? Begin yours in #RocketPass5 on December 4! https://t.co/FOD3dQ0PCf pic.twitter.com/4SjeP4Q172 — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) November 26, 2019

“Upgrade to Rocket Pass Premium and wield the power of the newest car, Chikara,” Psyonix said about the new car that players will get through the premium version of the Rocket Pass 5. “This anime-inspired supercar will be unlocked immediately, and the Chikara GTX will be waiting for you at Tier 70. Rocket Pass 5 features 70 Tiers of new items including Holosphere Wheels, Metallograph Animated Decal, and three new Goal Explosions! But the journey doesn’t end there. Unlock the Pro Tiers beyond Tier 70 and get Painted and Special Edition versions of select Rocket Pass 5 items!”

This new Rocket Pass will also include the Credits currency that’s going to be even more important once the game’s big Blueprint update releases. The Blueprint update is the one that’ll overhaul the game’s loot box system that currently has Crates and Keys that players use to get their loot. This update is also planned to release on December 4th, so the new Rocket Pass will be live immediately afterwards.