Rocket League Gets Performance Patch On Nintendo Switch, Collector’s Edition Detailed

Ever since its arrival on the eShop last month, Rocket League has been making some real headway on Nintendo Switch, as fans have become addicted to its gameplay on both the handheld and console front. But now, it’s about to get even better.

The developers at Psyonix have detailed a new patch that’s available for download today, one that promises to improve performance on the game. These improvements include making the game look better in Handheld Mode, by adjusting world detail to improve average resolution.

In addition, the Utopia Stadium and Farmstead have been optimized for Nintendo Switch, and field texture visuals have been bumped up with Champion’s Field and Wasteland as well.

It’s all a bit technical, but you can see the full rundown here and check out what’s fixed.

But that’s not all, as Warner Bros. has also detailed the retail collector’s edition of Rocket League that will be available for Switch starting on January 16th, going for $39.99.

You get a good assortment of content from this edition, including the following:

Rocket League Full Game

Supersonic Fury DLC Pack

Revenge of the Battle-Cars DLC Pack

Chaos Run DLC Pack

Aftershock DLC Car

Marauder DLC Car

Esper DLC Car

Masamune DLC Car

Customization Items inspired by DC Comics’ The Flash

Limited Art Print by Psyonix Concept Artist, Jay Zhang

Some of you may have noticed the higher price for the Collector’s Edition. There was a reason for that, as detailed in this blog entry:

“As many of you have likely noticed, the MSRP for Rocket League Collector’s Edition is $10 more on Nintendo Switch than the same version on other platforms. As much as we tried to keep the retail price down, the reality of the Switch’s increased cartridge manufacturing costs meant that the MSRP had to be higher as well. That said, we are still VERY confident that players who join us from the retail side will get plenty of enjoyment from what Rocket League has to offer and we look forward to welcoming them to the community next month!”

It’s your choice how you want to buy it, though. Either way, you’re in for some goal-scoring good times!

Rocket League is available now for Nintendo Switch, as well as Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.