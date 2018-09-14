Rocket League’s Cross-Platform Party Support Delayed

It has been a busy month for Psyonix and Rocket League. Two weeks ago, its new “progression update” launched, and then last week the launch of “Rocket Pass” followed.

That said, originally the plan was to add even further to this busy schedule with the release of “RocketID,” which will allow players to party-up cross-platform, finally. But the feature will no longer be launching this month, and will now come as part of a “future update.”

According to Psyonix, the delay comes as a result of simply needing extra time, which it unsurprisingly needs after two big updates to the game. Further, it wants to ensure the feature works with “ease.”

“As outlined in our Summer Roadmap Update, our goal was to release RocketID in September, but we’ve made the difficult decision to push it out of September and include it in a future update,” writes Psyonix in a new website update. “We want to ensure that RocketID is operating flawlessly on all platforms before its release, and this extra time will ensure that you’ll be playing and partying up with friends on different platforms with ease.”

Players have been waiting for what feels like an eternity for cross-platform party support, so it will be undoubtedly a bummer for many to hear it isn’t coming this month. What’s potentially further worrying is that Psyonix doesn’t even date when we can expect it to hit, it just says it will arrive with a future update.

Future update could mean next month, it could mean three months from now. The former is likely the case, but if it is, why Psyonix wouldn’t just say “October” is a bit perplexing, unless of course, it isn’t confident it will be ready by then.

Rocket League is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the title, be sure to check out our previous coverage of it by clicking here.

