Rocket League Bug Changes the Rules of the Game

The Rocket League Season 3 update released this week on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. In addition to a brand new feature, the update also added a rule-breaking bug. Today, over on Twitter, Pysonix confirmed it's aware that a new bug has been added with the Season 3 update that allows for goals to be scored with zero seconds on the clock, even if the ball touches the ground in the process.

In Rocket League, players can score with zero seconds on the clock as long as the ball doesn't touch the ground. If zero seconds are on the clock and the ball touches the ground, the game is over. It doesn't even matter if the ball is half in the goal. That said, a new bug has tweaked this rule, allowing the goal to stand if the ball bounces in within 0.1 seconds left.

That said, this isn't a change to the rules. It's just a bug, and according to Psyonix, it should be fixed by next week.

"We are aware of a bug that allows goals to be scored with zero seconds on the clock if the ball bounces into the goal within 0.1 seconds of hitting the ground," writes Psyonix of the bug. "We are hard at work to fix the bug and should have a solution in place by next week."

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if the bug is plaguing all versions of the game, but because there's no specification in this regard, it implies it's not platform-specific.

