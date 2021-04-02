Rocket League Season 3 Adds Long-Awaited Feature

✖

The Rocket League Season 3 update is going live on April 6 via the PS4, PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, and a day later the season will begin on April 7. After revealing the highlights of Season 3-- which include several new cars -- and the Rocket Pass for the new season, Psyonix and Epic Games have relayed additional details about the update, which will include a long-awaited and very handy feature.

More specifically, today the pair went into detail about how the update -- which will go live on April 6 at 4 p.m. PDT -- will improve the trade-in system. And to this end, the update will introduce the "Trade-In" menu.

As most of you will know, you can trade in five items of the same rarity for a single item of the rarity above it. This is the "trade-in" process, and it's necessary to manage bloated inventories. That said, the current trade-in system is quite tedious. Thankfully, Pysonix is aware of this and is fixing this.

With the update, a dedicated "trade-in" button is being added to the Garage Menu. Within this, you will be able to see your entire tradeable inventory organized into three different categories: Blueprints, Core Items, and Tournament Items. From here, each item is organized by rarity. Further, the menu will display how many trade-ins you have available. Combine all of this, and the result is a system Psyonix says is far quicker and far more efficient.

"Simply select the rarity of the item you would like to receive from the trade-in. Then, you can select your items and trade them in for an item of higher rarity," reads Pysonix's pitch of the system. "You can repeat this same process for your items earned from Competitive Tournaments, as well as Blueprints."

There's more of note. With the update, Blueprints (revealed only) and items from Competitive Tournaments can be traded-in regardless of their Series. That said, if you trade in four items from one series and one item from another series, you will have an 80 percent chance of getting an item from the former series and a 20 percent chance of getting an item from the latter series. In other words, if you're looking for an item from a certain series, you will want to trade-in items from that specific series.

All of that said, right now, none of this is available, but that will change on April 6. In the meantime, for more coverage on the popular and free-to-play game, click here.