Rocket League Season 3 Rocket Pass Revealed

Rocket League Season 3 is coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series X on April 7 alongside a brand new Rocket Pass that Psyonix and Epic Games finally revealed today. According to the announcement, the new Rocket Pass for Season 3 will have 70-plus tiers, featuring a metric ton of new items, some of which can be previewed via the new trailer below that accompanied today's announcement (the rest can be viewed here).

The highlight of the new Rocket Pass is definitely the Tyranno, a new car with a Dominux hitbox being added and that will unlock immediately with the purchase of the premium version of the Rocket Pass. Season 3 is also adding cars for NASCAR AND Formula 1, but these won't be included in the Rocket Pass.

In addition to this, the Pro Tiers of the Rocket Pass are getting overhauled with Season 3. More specifically, Tiers beyond Tier 70 will no longer be hidden. Rather, players at this tier or beyond will now be able to see what item can unlock 30 Tiers in advance. Further, the ability to purchase Pro Tiers is also coming back.

Rocket League is available, for free, via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.