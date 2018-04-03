Rocket League Update Notes Detail Tournaments Feature, Chat Bans

Psyonix has a new update for Rocket League that’s releasing today with the Tournaments feature being added along with new music, chat bans, and more.

The Tournaments update is one that’s been teased repeatedly leading up to its release with Psyonix previewing the feature that allows players to create their own multi-team competitions. Chat bans were also announced closer to the time of the patch’s scheduled release that restricts players from using the chat box when they’ve been reported too often for inappropriate messages, so expect flamers to get a bit quieter after the update is released.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below are all of the highlights from the official patch notes that are also explained in the video above with a more detailed description of the update’s contents found further down.

Highlights

Players can now create and join Tournaments

Quality Connection Status icons will appear in the HUD if players are experiencing connection problems

Players can now receive a “Chat Ban” that restricts the banned player from sending chat messages in online play

[Nintendo Switch] Video Capture and ‘Quality Mode’ have been added

Expanded inventory organization and filtering in the Garage

Enhanced Crowd Audio

‘Rocket League x Monstercat Vol. 2’ is now available to all players under Music Playlists

New Content

In addition to the main features like the Tournaments and chat bans, some new content was also made available in the new update. More country flags will now be represented in the customization options and new music has also been added to the playlists to give Rocket League players some new tunes to score to.

A new crate called “Triumph” was also added, a crate that contains Rare, Very Rare, Import, Exotic, and Black Market drops that can all be seen here.

Country Flags

‘Brunei’

‘Monaco’

‘Nauru’

‘Tuvalu’

Crates and Keys

‘Triumph’ Crate has been added

Monstercat

‘Rocket League x Monstercat Vol. 2’ is now available to all players under Music Playlists

‘Monstercat’ has been added as a Flag Folder

Monstercat Flags have been added ‘Anna Yvette’ ‘Intercom’ ‘Koven’ ‘Pegboard Nerds’ ‘Protostar’ ‘Slippy’ ‘Stonebank’ ‘Uncaged’ ‘Uncaged Cat’



Tournaments

The highlight of the update is the name of the update itself, the Tournaments feature.

Through this new competitive option, players can build their own Tournaments to battle it out across different game modes and arenas. While many of the Tournaments will likely adhere to the normal Rocket League game modes where skill alone will prevail, Tournament organizers can also select different game modes for some diversified competitions.

Tournaments

Players can now create and join Tournaments via the Main Menu

From the Main Menu, select ‘Play’ and then ‘Tournaments’ to find the Tournaments Menu

Tournaments have a maximum bracket size of 128 teams, minimum of eight teams

Team members must be in a party in order to register for a tournament

Cross-platform tournaments are enabled

Tournament creators can set minimum and maximum thresholds for entry based on a player’s Rank in the related Competitive Playlist

Changes and Updates

Quality Connection Status

In addition to showing your ping on the scoreboard, you will now also see in-game icons on the HUD if you are experiencing connection problems. This will help you better diagnose if gameplay issues are related to server performance or your connection.

You may see one or more of the following warnings when the client detects issues with your connection:

High Latency



Latency Variance



Packet Loss



Server Health

Additionally, if you are experiencing any of these issues, you will see a warning “!” symbol next to your ping on the scoreboard.

If one or more of these issues persists, you will also be notified via a pop-up notification in the Main Menu after exiting a match

Chat Bans and Report Feedback

Chat Bans

Players can now receive a “Chat Ban” that restricts the banned player from sending chat messages in online play



If you are Chat-Banned, you will receive a notification on the main menu with information about the chat that contributed to your ban



Quick Chat is still allowed but chat-banned players can only send one Quick Chat message every 5 seconds



Chat Bans do not affect Private Matches or Party Chat

Report Notifications

If a player you reported receives a ban of any kind, you will now be notified of the ban via a main menu notification

Items and Inventory

Favorite Items

You can now Favorite items in the Garage and Inventory screens. Favorited items appear at the top of each tab

Item Stacking

Most items will now automatically stack in the Inventory to reduce clutter in the inventory and trade windows



Duplicate items with different attributes (e.g. Painted or Certified) do not stack



Duplicate items with different trade holds do not stack



Each item in a stack still counts towards the maximum items in a trade



When adding a stacked items to a trade, you can select how many from the stack to offer with a slider

The Garage now supports Search and Filter functionalities

The Inventory screen now has tabs to quickly switch between different categories of items

Items can now be sorted by Date Acquired and Quality

Different Painted Car Bodies can now be equipped to the Blue and Orange teams

User Interface

A new “Interface” tab has been added to Options that contains all settings that control the user interface

Gameplay

Text Chat can now be set to ‘Team Quick Chat Only’



Client Send Rate – Limit how many packets your client sends per frame (may help on weak/wifi connections)



Server Send Rate – Limit how many packets the server sends you per frame (may help on weak/wifi connections)



Bandwidth Limit – Limit total bandwidth used by the game client

Camera

Camera Presets are now available

Controls

Controller Vibration now has multiple levels to choose from

Interface

Nameplate Scale – Adjust the size of player nameplates in the world



Nameplate Mode – Combines the old ‘High Contrast Nameplates’ and ‘Always Show Nameplates’ option. ‘Default’ is the former ‘High Contrast Nameplates’ setting.



Match Notifications



All – Show all HUD stat notifications and match time updates





Time Only – Hide stat notifications, only show “One Minute Remaining” and countdown





Kickoffs Only – Only show “3-2-1-Go”, don’t show “One Minute Remaining” and similar messages

Map Rotation

Aquadome and Starbase ARC have been added back into the Competitive Playlist map rotation

Team Colors

Expanded the palette of Blue and Orange team color choices for customization

In Private and Exhibition matches, you can now select from the full color palette for primary team colors

Camera

Made adjustments to Director Camera to make it more reliable in key situations.

Auto Camera has been added back into Spectator Mode

In-Game Music

You can now listen to Rocket League soundtracks during a match

Under the ‘Audio’ Tab in the Options Menu, you can set ‘In-Game Music’ to:

Always On



Matches Only



Training Only



Off

Spotify Integration (Steam Only)

You can now select a song from the Playlists menu (in the Main Menu or in-game if ‘In-Game Music’ is enabled) and click the ‘Listen on Spotify’ button

If you click on ‘Listen on Spotify,’ Rocket League will minimize and you will be taken to the selected track on spotify.com.



You must have an active Spotify account in order to view and listen to tracks on Spotify.com.

Enhanced Crowd Audio

The in-game crowd can now predict shots and saves using the same logic as the Director camera in Spectator mode

Now that the crowd can predict exciting moments, they will get louder and more excited in advance of events instead of only making noise after something happens

Nintendo Switch

Video Capture has been added To use Video Capture, press and briefly hold the Share button (below the D-pad) and the last 30 seconds of gameplay will be saved as a video.

Switch players can now choose between ‘Performance’ and ‘Quality’ under the ‘Video’ tab in the Options Menu Performance Mode (60fps) Docked: Optimized for 60fps/900p, can scale down to 60fps/720p Handheld: Optimized for 60fps/720p, can scale down to 60fps/576p Quality Mode (30fps) Docked: 30fps/1080p Handheld: 30fps/720p Quality Mode also enables several graphics features automatically, including Lens Flares, Light Shafts, Dynamic Shadows and Depth of Field



Bugfixes

General

Black Market and Very Rare Decals no longer cover Painted portions of some Battle-Cars

Trim on Octane no longer changes color when ‘Superman’ Decal is equipped

Primary Colors are now consistent on all car bodies

Fixed a bug causing Supersonic Trails no longer flicker across player screens during a match

Equipped Banners are no longer equipped as a phantom item if they are traded in

Boost will now regenerate while waiting for additional players to join a Dropshot match

Players can now see the ‘Vote to Forfeit’ option in the menu if they already initiated a forfeit vote

Fixed a French translation error related to Takumi RX-T

Fixed a Dutch localization error with Uncommon Toppers

Xbox One

Players who have multiple Painted items equipped are now visible in your Party

‘Certifiable’ Achievement has been fixed

macOS/SteamOS