Rocket League Update Comes With a Big Surprise

A new Rocket League update is dropping tomorrow and it comes with a big surprise for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X players. More specifically, Psyonix and Epic Games have announced that Haunted Hallows is returning tomorrow, October 14, and when it does, it’s bringing back the 2016 version of the Batmobile, something fans have been begging for. Accompanying the return of the popular vehicle, the 1989 version is also being brought back as is The Dark Knight’s Tumbler. Each vehicle will return via the Item Shop, and each will come with a new Reel Life Decal to give them their signature black color from the movies. Rounding this up is three new Bat-Signal Goal Explosions, from three different eras. Each of these will be available individually or via the Batman Halloween Bundle, which includes all three Goal Explosions and all three vehicles.

That’s not the end of the Batman content though. There’s also a new Joker Dominus Decal and Boost, a Gotham’s Finest Merc Decal, Harley Quinn Wheels and Topper, Poison Ivy Boost, a free Dark Knight Player Title when logging in, and more, all of which can be seen in the trailer above.

The Halloween event will also include the Gotham City Rumble, a “new twist” on Rumble. While the gameplay will be the same, there will be now power-ups themed after Batman and his enemies. Meanwhile, the event also includes an all-new Arena variant in the form of Beckwith Park (Gotham Night). This Arena makeover can also be seen in the trailer above.

The event is set to begin tomorrow and run until November 1. For more information and media on it — and for more information on how much some of the aforementioned content will cost — click here.

Rocket League is available, for free, via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the free-to-play game — including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest deals — click here.