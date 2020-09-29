Rocket League September 29 Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

A new Rocket League update is releasing today on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. And ahead of the update going live, Psyonix has released the update's official patch notes. Unfortunately, the update is on the smaller side, but it's the first update since the game went free-to-play and hit one million concurrent players. That said, while the update is on the smaller side, it does add a feature back that players have been missing since it was inexplicably pulled.

More specifically, the patch notes reveal that the Play Menu will now correctly remember the last chosen Casual Playlist between sessions. Unfortunately, this is where the improvements to the Play Menu end. There's still no word on the return of quick play, which means it's still an incredibly tedious process to search for games.

Below, you can check out the patch notes in their entirety, courtesy of Psyonix:

The Play Menu will now correctly remember the last chosen Casual Playlist between sessions

Fixed stability issues related to the Friends List affecting players since the September Update Thank you to Bluey, FreaKii , Satthew , Sotus , and Jonsandman for helping us with this bug!

Fixed an issue causing players to sometimes load into a match with no opposing team

Fixed a bug preventing players invited to a party from joining a Tournament with the rest of the party

Tournament reward summary will no longer appear in front of your bracket when waiting to play in the finals

Fixed accolades sometimes appearing as “0” in the post-game screen

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how big the file size of the update is on each aforementioned platform, however, given the size of the patch notes, it's safe to assume if there is a download it's on the smaller side. If this information is provided, we will be sure to update the post.

Rocket League is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of the game coming natively to PS5 or Xbox Series X, but we do know it will be playable on both systems via backward compatibility.