Rocket League September Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

A new Rocket League update is live on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC alongside official patch notes, which reveal all of the new content, changes, and fixes being added to the game for the month of September and ahead of the game going free-to-play on September 23. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how big the download is from a file perspective, but as you can see via the patch notes below, it's big in terms of what it does.

Dubbed, v1.79 update, the new update most notably adds Epic Games account linking and cross-platform progression, Menu and UI changes, and a new hitbox for the Merc. On top of this, if you're on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Online will no longer be required to play online.

Below, you can check out the full patch notes, courtesy of Pysonix:

THE HEADLINES

Epic Games Account Linking and Cross-Platform Progression are now available

Nintendo Switch Online is no longer required to play Rocket League online

Check out all of the Menu and UI changes!

Added a new Vehicle Preset based on the Merc car

EPIC GAMES ACCOUNT AND CROSS-PLATFORM PROGRESSION

Progression and Account Linking You can now link each platform you play Rocket League to a single Epic Games Account to share progression, inventory, Rocket Pass progress, Competitive Rank, and more everywhere you play For progression data, you will select a Primary Platform to progress everywhere. If you’re Level 1000 and Champion II on PC, and Level 500 and Diamond III on your console, you’ll want to pick your PC profile as your Primary We strongly recommend you link every account you play at the same time so you can make an informed choice when selecting your Primary Platform For more information, please read our blog post on Cross-Platform Progression Players who linked their existing Rocket League platforms to an Epic Games Account will also receive the ‘Chopper EG’ Wheels



Epic Friends

Epic Friends have replaced RocketID as the solution for cross-platform friends in Rocket League

Your RocketID friends will be automatically converted into Epic Friends on your first login .

The In-Game Friends List has been updated to display both your platform friends and your Epic Friends in one panel for easier access

Legacy Status

If you played Rocket League before the free to play update was released, you have Legacy status

Legacy status includes special loyalty reward items, including a Boost, Wheel, Banner, and a special Title that commemorates the year your account was created: ‘Faded Cosmos’ Boost (limited to accounts created prior to July 21) ‘Golden Cosmos’ Boost ‘Dieci -Oro ’ Wheel ‘Huntress’ Player Banner ‘Est . 20XX’ Title

Legacy status holders also get special “Legacy” quality versions of every Common item available before the free to play changeover, as well as access to all non-licensed DLC items

Player-to-Player Trading

Trading with another player now requires a linked Epic Games Account

Trading with another player now requires both accounts to have purchased 500 Credits or equivalent (Esports Players with Legacy status are exempt from this requirement Tokens, Starter Pack, etc.) to deter fraud.



NEW PLAYER EXPERIENCE

Players new to Rocket League with this update will see a new interactive intro cinematic, as well as special guidance when navigating the in-game menus

New players will need to reach Level 10 before they can matchmake in Competitive Playlists

TOURNAMENTS

- NOTE: The new Tournaments system will be live with this release, but only a limited number of test Tournaments will be scheduled until we transition Rocket League to free to play. -

The Tournaments system has been redesigned and now offers automated Competitive Tournaments at set times per day, per region

While you can still sign up with a full party, Competitive Tournament matchmaking will attempt to find you a team if you can’t join with a full group

Mixed-Rank parties will be placed in a Tournament based on the Rank of the highest-skill player

Playing at your skill - even if you lose! - is always more efficient than winning at a lower Rank

Teams knocked out of the tournament in the first round may be able to re-join during a ‘late joiner’ round

Leaving a Tournament early may lead to temporary matchmaking and Tournament bans on your account If your entire team forfeits, no bans will be issued

Earn rewards over the course of each season by defeating opponents of similar skill You’ll earn Tournament Credits based on your final placement in each Tournament combined with the difficulty of the overall bracket you were seeded into The Tournament Credit reward is the same for all teammates Tournament Credits can be redeemed to get Cups that will grant you a customization item of escalating quality The higher level the Cup, the more often you’ll unlock an item of higher rarity All Tournament items can have special attributes like Painted or Certified These prizes can be traded in within their series, all the way up to Black Market You can play in as many tournaments as you want each week, but most of your earnings will come from your Top 3 Weekly Placements, which reset at the end of each week on Sunday Winning a Tournament earns you a Title that shows off the Rank of the Tournament you won. Winning three similarly ranked tournaments throughout a season will grant you a colored Title at that Rank.

Players are still able to create and host their own Custom Tournaments Knocked out of the Tournament you’re hosting? You’ll be able to spectate the remaining matches



MENU AND UI UPDATES

The Main Menu has been streamlined to reduce the number of buttons and better organize features

Play Submenu Selecting a Playlist will now immediately search that playlist For players who prefer to search multiple playlists at once, you can enable “Multiple Selection” within any of the Playlist groups. This setting is saved so you won’t have to toggle it each time you search. You can now quickly jump into Free Play or the Garage after searching Training is now accessible directly from the Play menu Exhibition, Season Mode, and Private Match have been combined into the “Custom Games” card : Modes are now grouped into cards instead of tabs

The Profile Submenu Career (Stats, Leaderboards , Rankings) Replays Create or Manage Club Banner and Avatar Border customization options now contains:

The Extras Submenu is now found under Options - Extras

The appearance of the Main Menu and some submenus have been updated with new font and button/card designs

CHANGES AND UPDATES

Item Changes

Many items formerly classified as Common are now Uncommon or higher, and must be obtained via Drops by new players

Common Items are no longer unlocked in large batches per slot by playing matches. Any player with Legacy status that had not unlocked all of these items will receive remaining items in “Legacy” quality

Uncommon, Rare, and Very Rare Items no longer drop randomly after matches

Some cross-promotional items have been permanently marked as “Legacy” and can no longer be obtained by new accounts

Some older ‘V1’ Engine Audio options can no longer be obtained by new accounts

Support a Creator

You can now support your favorite content creators by applying a Creator Code to your account in the Item Shop screen

Your chosen creator will receive a percentage of your Credits spent while the code is active on your account

Default Settings Changes

Control Bindings are now organized into three presets - “Default”, “Legacy”, and “Custom” “Legacy” is used for all existing accounts, and uses the same controls since our 2015 Launch “Default” assigns “Air Roll” to L2/LT by default, and unbinds “Voice Chat” You can switch to “Default” or “Legacy” without losing your “Custom” bindings

Voice Chat is now disabled by default

New Hitbox

Added a new Vehicle Preset based on the Merc car

This hitbox is both taller and narrower than the other hitboxes . Check it out and let us know what you think!

New Quick Chats

Informational Quick Chats Bumping! Faking. On your left. On your right. Passing!

Compliment Quick Chats Nice Bump! Nice Demo!



Keyboard Aerial Safety

The new “Keyboard Aerial Safety” setting prevents keyboard and mouse players from pitching down in the air while holding Throttle (W) until other inputs are recognized

With this setting active, your car will not begin pitching down until you either pitch up, release the throttle/pitch down key, or air roll in any direction

This setting can be disabled in the Options - Controls tab

General

[PC] DirectX9 is no longer supported

The Level 700 ‘Supersonic Legend’ Title has been changed to ‘Legendary Nemesis’

Heatseeker is now available in Private and Local Matches

The Solo Standard Competitive Playlist is no longer available

BUG FIXES

Fixed a bug preventing offending chat text from being displayed when an account is banned

Additional performance optimizations made to the Gravity Bomb Goal Explosion

Rebooting the game will no longer put the player on their oldest Car Preset

Tournament creators can spectate matches after leaving the tournament as a player

Rocket League is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.