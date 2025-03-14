Rocket League Update Kicks Off Season 18 With These Patch Notes

Fans have eagerly anticipated Rocket League’s Season 18. While some were excited about the extension to Season 17, others were ready for the next wave of Rocket League to begin. Fortunately, the day has come and Rocket League’s Season 18 is going live and it brings a lot of changes and new content. Players can discover everything new with this update, but they can also look at the official patch notes for Season 18 in Rocket League. We have the full patch notes for this Rocket League update listed below, detailing every change and new addition to the popular multiplayer game by Pysonix and Epic Games.

Here is everything in the new Season 18 Patch Notes for Rocket League.

Rocket League Patch Notes v2.49

SEASON 18

Rocket Pass

Season 18 Rocket Pass is here! Featuring high-tech-themed items, plus the Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack and the Azura Car Bodies. The Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack Car Body uses the Dominus hitbox. The Azura Car Body uses the Breakout hitbox.



Challenges

Season 18 Stage 1 Challenges are live!

Competitive

Season 18 Competitive has started!

For Season 18, Competitive Dropshot replaces Competitive Snow Day.

Similar to previous Seasons, a soft rank reset has been applied to all Competitive Playlists.

Tournaments

Season 18 Tournaments are live!

Any unspent Season 17 Tournament Credits automatically convert into rewards.

Tournament Credits have converted to the highest-level reward you are capable of earning based on your Tournament Rank and the amount of Tournament Credits you have remaining.

Every player who played in at least one tournament this Season will receive one All-Star Cup.

New Tournament Reward items have been added.

NEW CONTENT IN SEASON 18

New Mutators

Jumps 2 Jumps 3 Jumps 4 Jumps Unlimited Grounded Only (Only jump when you’re on the ground!) Default None (No jumping at all! A true ground-level competition.)



Number of Balls One Two Four Six



Ball Gravity Low High Super Default



Dodge Timer 2 seconds 3 seconds Unlimited Default



Possession Score 1 second 2 seconds 3 seconds Default



Demolish Score 1 point 2 points 3 points Default



Goal Score – Normal 0 points 2 points 3 points 5 points 10 points Default



Goal Score – Aerial 0 points 2 points 3 points 5 points 10 points Default



Goal Score – Assist 1 point 2 points 3 points Default



Enforce Territories

Enables the Split Shot wall, dividing teams across each half of the field. Players will be demolished if they touch the ground on the opponents’ side.

Additions to Existing Mutators

Added options for Ball Type Player Seeking Dropshot Score Absorb

Added options for Max Score 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100



Added options for Demolish On Ball Contact On Ball Contact (FF) – “Friendly Fire”



Added options for Rumble Grappling Hooks Only Haymakers Only



rocket league‘s new futura garden arena.

New Arena

The brand new “Futura Garden” Arena is now available!

Crossbar and Goal Post Ping

With the ping sound effect, now you’ll be able to hear just how close you were to making that goal! The ping will change pitch based on the speed of the ball when it hits the crossbar or goal post. The sound effect will play in all Standard Arenas.



Community Spotlight

We’re highlighting a member of the Rocket League community! Learn more about the ‘Crossbar Queen’ herself, Athena, in the in-game News Panel.

Players can also claim Athena’s Community Spotlight Player Title “CROSSBAR QUEEN” for FREE in the Item Shop! Available from March 14 at 9 AM PT to March 21 at 8:59 AM PT in the Shop’s Community tab.

Free Rewards

To celebrate the new Season, all players who log in at any point during Season 18 will instantly receive the “Future Fashion” Player Banner.

Players can also claim the free “Breathe” Player Anthem in the Item Shop from March 14 at 12 PM PT ‘til March 20 at 11:59 AM PT.

CHANGES AND UPDATES

Subregion Matchmaking Improvements

Players will now ping individual data centers in their selected region instead of a singular server. This greatly increases the chance that players will have better average latency in their games. Most players should see an improvement in their matchmaking experience.



Center of Mass Readjustments

There were unintended side effects from the center of mass adjustments made in v2.46 to some Car Bodies using shifted hitboxes. We have returned the hitboxes on certain Car Bodies to their base by repositioning the visual mesh on these cars. The fixed Car Bodies include: Formula 1 2021 (Plank hitbox) Formula 1 2022 (Plank hitbox) Fixes to the remaining Car Bodies with shifted hitboxes will be released in future updates.

to some Car Bodies using shifted hitboxes. We have returned the hitboxes on certain Car Bodies to their base by repositioning the visual mesh on these cars. The fixed Car Bodies include:

Voice Reporting in Rocket League

We’re expanding player reporting in Rocket League to include voice reporting. This means in addition to being able to block, mute, and report other players, you will be able to submit audio evidence when reporting suspected violations of our Community Rules . Learn more about voice reporting in our FAQ .



SEASON 17 COMPETITIVE REWARDS

Main Rewards Bronze in any Competitive Playlist: S17 – Bronze Goal Explosion Silver in any Competitive Playlist: S17 – Silver Goal Explosion + previous reward Gold in any Competitive Playlist: S17 – Gold Goal Explosion + previous rewards Platinum in any Competitive Playlist: S17 – Platinum Goal Explosion + previous rewards Diamond in any Competitive Playlist: S17 – Diamond Goal Explosion + previous rewards

Champion in any Competitive Playlist: S17 – Champion Goal Explosion + previous rewards Grand Champion in any Competitive Playlist: S17 – Grand Champion Goal Explosion + previous rewards Supersonic Legend in any Competitive Playlist: S17 – Supersonic Legend Goal Explosion + previous rewards

⁠Grand Champion Title Rewards Grand Champion in any Competitive Playlist: “S17 GRAND CHAMPION” in Crimson text Rumble Grand Champion: “S17 RNG CHAMP” in Crimson text Hoops Grand Champion: “S17 DUNK MASTER” in Crimson text Snowday Grand Champion: “S17 BLIZZARD WIZARD” in Crimson text

Supersonic Legend Title Rewards Supersonic Legend in any Competitive Playlist: “S17 SUPERSONIC LEGEND” in Titanium White text Rumble Supersonic Legend: “S17 RNGENIUS” in Titanium White text Hoops Supersonic Legend: “S17 LEGENDARY BALLER” in Titanium White text Snowday Supersonic Legend: “S17 ICE TITAN” in Titanium White text



