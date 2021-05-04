Rocket League Update v1.96 Live, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

A new Rocket League update is live on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, and it "prepares" the game for the upcoming Formula 1 and NASCAR content coming to the game this month. Dubbed v1.96, the update also makes some changes to the game, and of course, fixes some bugs as well.

In regards to the former, Salty Shores (Night) has been added to the rotation in all playlists, while Wasteland and Farmstead will now appear less frequently in some playlists, though which specifically, isn't divulged. Lastly, Neon Fields and Forbidden Temple (Day) have been removed from the game until "additional revisions" are made.

For those trading items, it will now also be clearer which items can and can not be traded to other players while on the trade-in page.

Below, you can check out the update's entire patch notes, courtesy of Psyonix and Epic Games:

Release Information:

Version: Rocket League v1.96

Platforms: Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Scheduled Release: 5/4/2021, 4 p.m. PDT / 11 p.m.UTC

The Headlines:

This update prepares Rocket League for upcoming NASCAR and Formula 1 content

Changes and Updates:

Arena Rotation Adjustments Salty Shores (Night) added to the rotation in all Playlists Reduced frequency of some arenas in the rotation (Wasteland, Farmstead) Neon Fields and Forbidden Temple (Day) have been removed from rotation until additional revisions can be made



General:

Made it clearer which items cannot be traded to other players while on the Trade In page

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an EOS cloud sync error that was preventing some players from accessing item inventory

Fixed a bug causing players to join the incorrect Private Match

Fixed the “Add Players” pop-up that was appearing far more frequently than intended

Fixed appearance of Anispray Rocket Boost

Friends List appearance will now scale correctly with the rest of the user interface

Rocket League is available, for free, via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch. For more coverage on the free-to-play game, click here.