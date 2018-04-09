Rocket League Players Figure Out WrestleMania Code for WWE Items

The special Rocket League code that unlocks new WWE-themed items for players on all platforms is already being used ahead of its official reveal.

Days ago, Psyonixannounced that Rocket League would be partnering with the WWE to give out special wrestling accessories during WrestleMania 34 that include banners, flags, and wheels. The announcement explained that a special code would be revealed during WrestleMania 34, and once entered, the code would unlock two different WWE items for players that could be any of the options from the list. This code would also be revealed through the Rocket League Twitter account, so there’d be multiple ways for players to gain access to the code.

It seems that some players weren’t content to wait until the official reveal though since some have already gained access to the WWE items. As players have reported in multiple threads on Reddit as well as on Twitter, it turns out the code for unlocking the WWE items is simply “wrestlemania.” It’s not a code that’s particularly hard to guess though, so it’s not too surprising that it’s been guessed already.

The code doesn’t appear to have been officially revealed through any of the Rocket League social media accounts or other channels, so it appears that the discussions are accurate in saying that players simply guessed the code early. The promotion is also live right now as well with players able to successfully redeem the WrestleMania code to earn their items right now before the biggest wrestling event of the year has even aired. This code can be redeemed by navigating to the “Extras” section in the Rocket League menu and selecting “Redeem Code.”

For those who are planning on unlocking their exclusive WWE items with the code, the list of everything that’s able to be unlocked can be found below as announced through the official post from Psyonix.

Player Banners

‘WWE’

‘WWE RAW’

‘WWE SmackDown Live!’

‘WWE NXT’

‘WWE WrestleMania 34’

Flags

‘WWE’

‘WWE RAW”

‘WWE SmackDown Live!’

‘WWE NXT’

‘WWE WrestleMania 34’

Wheel

‘WWE’

These items won’t be the only wrestling-themed accessories that’ll be released this year either. As part of the announcement, Psyonix said that there would be more opportunities to get additional items throughout the year, likely during WWE’s other biggest events.

“There will then be MORE special codes and MORE items added to the list throughout the year for more unlocking opportunities, and of course, all WWE items are tradeable once you’ve acquired them,” the announcement said.

This appears to be the only code that’s available during WrestleMania 34 though, so redeem it for some free WWE items for your collection and tune into the big wrestling event when it airs later today.