‘Rocket League’ Xbox One X Console Up For Grabs To Benefit Make-a-Wish Foundation

Microsoft has been doing quite a bit of good lately, teaming up with the Make-a-Wish Foundation to raise money with some awesome-looking custom Xbox One X consoles, featuring Fortnite, Battlefield V, Fallout 76 and more. Now, it’s Psyonix’s turn to join the party.

The company behind the massively successful hit Rocket League has announced that it’s offering a customized Xbox One X console as part of the Make-a-Wish program as well, complete with a custom skinned console and controller, autographed by members of the development team. You can see it in the tweet below.

The full details on the auction can be found here, where the system’s worth is estimated at $1,000, though it’s very likely it’ll raise far more than that. (So far, it’s sitting at $1,300.)

Here’s what’s included in the auction, based on its listing:

Go for the goal and celebrate more than three years of Rocket League with this unique Xbox One X, signed by the team at Psyonix!

This package includes:

  • One (1) Customized Xbox One X console designed and autographed by the team at Psyonix
  • One (1) Wireless controller
  • One (1) HDMI cable (4K capable)
  • One (1) AC power cable
  • One (1) 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial
  • One (1) month Xbox Game Pass subscription trial
  • One (1) Rocket League: Collector’s Edition game

If it’s something that looks right up your alley, you’ve still got a couple of days to bid before the auction comes to a close. It definitely looks like something that would stand out in a game collection, particularly if you’re a fan of the Rocket League series!

While you’re at it, you can also get a closer look at the customized Xbox One X consoles that are being auctioned off, including a Minecraft customized model, a Battlefield V customized model (which is currently sitting just under $4,500!), and several others. Feel free to take a look and see what else is up for grabs! Remember, these are helping out the kids!

Rocket League is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

