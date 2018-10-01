‘Rocket League’ Xbox One X Console Up For Grabs To Benefit Make-a-Wish Foundation

Microsoft has been doing quite a bit of good lately, teaming up with the Make-a-Wish Foundation to raise money with some awesome-looking custom Xbox One X consoles, featuring Fortnite, Battlefield V, Fallout 76 and more. Now, it’s Psyonix’s turn to join the party.

The company behind the massively successful hit Rocket League has announced that it’s offering a customized Xbox One X console as part of the Make-a-Wish program as well, complete with a custom skinned console and controller, autographed by members of the development team. You can see it in the tweet below.

As part of the @Xbox and @MakeAWish #ConsolesforKids Charity Auction, you can bid on a customized, autographed Rocket League Xbox One X! Details: //t.co/Jr6Zk5BaVc pic.twitter.com/dxvAX8zKk6 — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) September 27, 2018

The full details on the auction can be found here, where the system’s worth is estimated at $1,000, though it’s very likely it’ll raise far more than that. (So far, it’s sitting at $1,300.)

Here’s what’s included in the auction, based on its listing:

Go for the goal and celebrate more than three years of Rocket League with this unique Xbox One X, signed by the team at Psyonix!

This package includes:

One (1) Customized Xbox One X console designed and autographed by the team at Psyonix

One (1) Wireless controller

One (1) HDMI cable (4K capable)

One (1) AC power cable

One (1) 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial

One (1) month Xbox Game Pass subscription trial

One (1) Rocket League: Collector’s Edition game

If it’s something that looks right up your alley, you’ve still got a couple of days to bid before the auction comes to a close. It definitely looks like something that would stand out in a game collection, particularly if you’re a fan of the Rocket League series!

While you’re at it, you can also get a closer look at the customized Xbox One X consoles that are being auctioned off, including a Minecraft customized model, a Battlefield V customized model (which is currently sitting just under $4,500!), and several others. Feel free to take a look and see what else is up for grabs! Remember, these are helping out the kids!

Rocket League is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.