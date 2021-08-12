Rockstar Games Leak Gives Bully Fans Hope

✖

A new Rockstar Games leak has given Bully fans hope. As we've reported in the past, Bully 2 was in development at least once, if not on two separate occasions, at Rockstar Games. Currently, it looks like a sequel is on ice, and this probably isn't going to change anytime soon, but that doesn't mean the franchise is going to be completely dormant.

According to various reports, Rockstar Games is re-releasing GTA San Andreas, GTA Vice City, and GTA 3 in one package -- dubbed GTA Trilogy -- on modern platforms later this year. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if these re-releases will be remakes or remasters. The details accompanying the report suggest they will actually be somewhere in-between these two, but for now, this remains to be seen.

In addition to this, it's being reported that Rockstar Games will give more of its back catalog a similar treatment if GTA Trilogy sells well, with Red Dead Redemption currently being eyed as the next game. Of course, the GTA Trilogy is going to sell like hotcakes, so Red Dead Redemption is bound to happen, and this will also sell like hotcakes, which begs the question, what will be next? Well, it's probably going to be Bully.

While Bully isn't as big as Red Redemption, and while it's nowhere near as big as GTA, you can make a compelling case it's Rockstar Games' third-biggest series and the only series fans actively continue to demand in number. When Rockstar Games re-released various PS2 classics on PS4, often the best-selling of these games each month on the PlayStation Store wasn't GTA San Andreas or GTA Vice City, but Bully. Suffice to say, if Rockstar Games continues to bring forward its games from yesteryear, Bully is going to come forward sooner rather than later. And as long that happens, there's still a chance Rockstar Games will do what's right and finally release the long-awaited sequel.

