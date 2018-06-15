Rocksteady Studios Director Apologizes For E3 2018 Absence

A week ago, rumors were piling up that we would be seeing the next game from Rocksteady Studios, possibly the much-rumored Superman.

Alas, the week came and went and…nothing. WB Games still has a good line-up this year with Lego DC Supervillains and Hitman 2, but the fans were angry that we didn’t even get a hint at the Man of Steel.

Fortunately, Rocksteady Studios has addressed the matter. And while it didn’t note if there was in fact a Man of Steel game in the works, they did note that something is coming, and they’ll reveal it when it’s good and ready.

Rocksteady game director and co-founder Sefton Hill took to Twitter, noting, “Hi all! I wanted to share a quick message from me and the Rocksteady team…

“We know some of you were disappointed that we were not at E3 this year. The whole team has been reading your comments, and all of us here at Rocksteady really appreciate your passion for our next project.

“Knowing how much it means to you keeps us inspired and energised to deliver a game you will be proud of. We’ll share it with you as soon as it’s ready.”

Now there are just a couple of questions. When will the game be ready, and will it be based around the Superman universe; or perhaps something entirely different? That’s the big query leading out of E3 today.

All the same, fans have been supportive of Hill’s message. You can see some of the responding tweets below:

Take your time, @RocksteadyGames. Masterpieces aren’t made in a day. — Batman Arkham Videos (@ArkhamVideos) June 14, 2018

Please please be a SUPERMAN Game it would mean the world to alot of us superman and overall DC comics fans thanks for all your hardwork — wesley frank (@morningstar720) June 14, 2018

Sad to hear that you couldn’t make #E32018, but good to hear you’re hard at work on the next project… So, does your next game start with an… pic.twitter.com/E0m7OCn7jW — Ares Lancaster (@what0080) June 14, 2018

Thank you for taking the time to make a statement on the matter. I’m glad you know that the art you guys make is the reason why everyone is so excited to see what you’ve been working on. I’m sure it will be worth the wait! — Angus Livingstone (@AngusLivingsto3) June 14, 2018

So we’ll have to wait just a little bit longer to see what’s going on. In the meantime, we always have the original Batman Arkham trilogy to lean on. You can probably find Batman: Return To Arkham (which includes Arkham Asylum and Arkham City) and Batman: Arkham Knight for pretty cheap, too.

We’ll see you one day, Superman. (Or whatever it is Rocksteady is working on.)