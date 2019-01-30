Rumor: Rocksteady’s Next Game Could Be ‘Batman: Arkham Crisis’

So you may have read the reports in the past suggesting that Rocksteady, the studio behind the main Batman: Arkham games, was hard at work on a Superman game. Alas, those rumors were shot down quickly, leaving us wondering just what the studio may be working on. Well, we have a good idea, based on a report from PlayStation Lifestyle.

The site has uncovered information hinting that the developer could very well be returning to Batman territory, and with material that tied in with the mysterious hints surrounding Court of Owls, indicating that it’s their project instead of something being worked on by WB Montreal, who previously worked on Batman: Arkham Origins.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the site, the information came from a play-tester who reportedly got hands on with the game, which is being called Batman: Arkham Crisis. They noted that the team is shooting for it to be “Game of the Year” material, with a release around Halloween this year.

As for the story, it’s supposed to be the most intricate yet for a Batman game, with a dozen or so acts revolving around the Dark Knight and the supposed Court of Owls.

Apparently, the tester notes that the Batwing will make its debut, and you can actually utilize it over the course of combat, as well as getting around the city.

What’s really interesting, however, is that the game could very well introduce a co-op mode, with side missions available to open up. They didn’t say who the secondary character could be alongside Batman, but Robin, Nightwing or Batgirl would be safe guesses. Maybe all of them…?

Speaking of side missions, they’re reportedly much deeper than in previous games. And Arkham Crisis could have the most intricate open-world to date in the series, complete with a day/night cycle and a wide open map that could be even bigger than Grand Theft Auto V‘s.

As always, these rumors are unconfirmed. After all, the play-tester could very well just be making stuff up. Rocksteady hasn’t said a word about their next project, so we’re going to tread very lightly on these details. That said, though, WB Games’ next project, Mortal Kombat 11, drops in April; so that leaves the rest of the year open for a potential blockbuster. Could Arkham Crisis be it?

We’ll let you know as soon as any information is confirmed.

(Hat tip to PlayStation Lifestyle for the scoop!)

Would you want Rocksteady to produce another Batman game, or does WB Montreal deserve another shot? Let me know on Twitter at @TheDCD!