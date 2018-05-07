Roguelike “City of Brass’ Leaves Early Access

If you liked BioShock, you should check out City of Brass which has now officially left Early Access on Steam. The latest roguelike title from a dev team made up of former BioShock members offers a different kind of experience that lets you whip enemies into shape – literally.

“Become a daring thief in City of Brass, a first-person action adventure from senior BioShock developers. Armed with scimitar and a versatile whip, you’ll lash and slash, bait and trap your way to the heart of an opulent, Arabian Nights-themed metropolis – or face certain death as time runs out.”

For those that pre-purchased the game before its full release, the team behind this thieving title gave a special thank you message that included some exclusive loot:

“Thanks to everyone in the community who played the game during Early Access and has given us invaluable feedback and suggestions, you have helped shape City of Brass into the game it is today,” they stated on their official Steam page while showing off some of the Early Access rewards. For those that fit this bill, special weapons are now available to you in your Steam library, as well as the original City of Brass soundtrack.

In addition to the game’s official birthday, a huge patch just went live as well. You can see the full update notes below for City of Brass that is available now on PC:

New Features:

Final BOSS FIGHT, you can now finish the game!

Mixer Integration for PC

Twitch Integration for PC

Added an attract screen to PC

Journal now contains rendered images of many of the entries

Archer Mini Boss Escalation

Community Feedback and Tuning:

There is now a delay after you swap out an equipped item, before the old one appears in chests and genies, to stop cases of duplicate input instantly re-equipping the item.

Arrows of the archer mini boss and its clones now explode when whipped instead of being reflected

Added visual indication to enemies confused by the Talisman of Confusion

There are now sounds that occur when the invisibility cloak activates

Improved the dodge timing to ignore almost instant double clicks and

improved the dodging when using a controller

Removed the purse of heft

Added an aim assist strength slider to the options screen

When using a level skip portal, we now provide feedback that the wishes were used before we load the level

Added camera shakes and controller vibrations when mini bosses die and some other big events

Changed club icon to better match the weapon

Aim Assist improvements

Increased use distance of level portals

Allow safe zone to be moved further towards the edge of the screen

Stopped the player being slowed while sprinting and using the whip

Fixes: