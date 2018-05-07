Roguelike “City of Brass’ Leaves Early Access

If you liked BioShock, you should check out City of Brass which has now officially left Early Access on Steam. The latest roguelike title from a dev team made up of former BioShock members offers a different kind of experience that lets you whip enemies into shape – literally.
“Become a daring thief in City of Brass, a first-person action adventure from senior BioShock developers. Armed with scimitar and a versatile whip, you’ll lash and slash, bait and trap your way to the heart of an opulent, Arabian Nights-themed metropolis – or face certain death as time runs out.”
For those that pre-purchased the game before its full release, the team behind this thieving title gave a special thank you message that included some exclusive loot:
“Thanks to everyone in the community who played the game during Early Access and has given us invaluable feedback and suggestions, you have helped shape City of Brass into the game it is today,” they stated on their official Steam page while showing off some of the Early Access rewards. For those that fit this bill, special weapons are now available to you in your Steam library, as well as the original City of Brass soundtrack.
In addition to the game’s official birthday, a huge patch just went live as well. You can see the full update notes below for City of Brass that is available now on PC:
New Features:
- Final BOSS FIGHT, you can now finish the game!
- Mixer Integration for PC
- Twitch Integration for PC
- Added an attract screen to PC
- Journal now contains rendered images of many of the entries
- Archer Mini Boss Escalation
Community Feedback and Tuning:
- There is now a delay after you swap out an equipped item, before the old one appears in chests and genies, to stop cases of duplicate input instantly re-equipping the item.
- Arrows of the archer mini boss and its clones now explode when whipped instead of being reflected
- Added visual indication to enemies confused by the Talisman of Confusion
- There are now sounds that occur when the invisibility cloak activates
- Improved the dodge timing to ignore almost instant double clicks and
- improved the dodging when using a controller
- Removed the purse of heft
- Added an aim assist strength slider to the options screen
- When using a level skip portal, we now provide feedback that the wishes were used before we load the level
- Added camera shakes and controller vibrations when mini bosses die and some other big events
- Changed club icon to better match the weapon
- Aim Assist improvements
- Increased use distance of level portals
- Allow safe zone to be moved further towards the edge of the screen
- Stopped the player being slowed while sprinting and using the whip
Fixes:
- Cudgel description fixed to indicate it does damage
- Fixed crash with archer mini boss
- Fixed a crash when opening several interface screens quickly
- Fixed bug where player could get stuck with no movement if a enemy hooked them and then died before it had finished dragging them
- Fix the archer and flying skull mini bosses not unlocking their journal entries
- Fixed being able to climb out of the level by jumping through blocking volumes
- Fixed the tall shield blocking damage that occurred beneath you
- Fixed many traps and explosions not correctly setting the direction that damage came from
- Fixed cases where movement would automatically occur after going into a menu and exiting it
- Fixed enemies not correctly triggering the What Is This option
- Fixed story ghosts not playing their sounds correctly
- Fixed a case where the movement icon would not appear
- Fixed cases where enemy genie minions would respawn
- Fixed Vessel of Vigor not carrying over progress between levels
- Fixed controller sensitivity settings on gamepad, changing incorrectly in large steps
- Fixed case where you could bank the Hourglass Necklace and still receive its benefits.
- Fixed display error in local high score completion leaderboards
- Fixed crash when poisoning an enemy who had not seen you yet
- Fixed Silent Effigy chasing after player allies in full view of the player
- Fixed AIs being unable to get over lava traps when placed near stairs or in case where the only way to jump over them is diagonally. This also improves their behaviour with the small pit traps.
- Fixed being able to double up on some relics in some rare cases
- Fixed the mage homing projectiles always coming for the player, even if it was allied or targetting an ally of the player.
- Fixed friendly genies not allowing players to use them if the player was hidden (like with the Invisibility Cloak)
- Fixed genies not noticing the player for a limited amount of time after respawning via the hourglass necklace
- Fixed controller rumble occuring on PC if you had a gamepad plugged in but had never used it
- Fixed some cases of AI damage invulnerability or restrictions not working
- Fixed projectile based traps not awarding XP for player assisted kills
- Remove Height Variation from the tutorial Dungeon Settings
- Fix controller vibrate not turning off on death in some cases