Rollercoaster Tycoon Nintendo Switch Features Revealed

Even with its somewhat controversial crowdfunding campaign, Atari is ready to get the classic Rollercoaster Tycoon off the ground for Nintendo Switch. And today, it talked about just what kind of details we can expect in the superstar port for Nintendo Switch.

The company has noted that the game will feature three different modes, including a campaign mode, where you can master the skills of building your dream roller coasters; a sandbox mode, which should provide an open world to play around in; and a scenario mode, which hasn’t been detailed, but may set up a number of challenges that need to be met with each creation.

Rollercoaster Tycoon will also feature seven types of fully customizable roller coasters with Ride Cams, meaning you can mix up your style a little bit if you think they’ll be that much more of a crowd attraction.

On top of coasters, however, Rollercoaster Tycoon will also offer up 100 wacky rides, restaurants and shops, so you can shape your theme park however you please. And, yes, that includes stocking up the place with a mixture of stuff to keep customers from getting bored.

There’s also park terraforming with a pre-made path, foliage and river tiles, which, in turn, provide better ambience for the dream (or nightmare) park that you’ll be putting together. The game will feature four different environments to choose from, so you can mix things up accordingly, depending on your tastes.

As for controls, Atari has noted that several gameplay types will be available for the Switch version, including full touch-screen support, as well as JoyCons. It didn’t specify how motion controls would be used within the game, but we wouldn’t be surprised if you could point and click options and build your game that way.

Finally, the team has promised that the finished product will feature seamless play across either handheld or docked mode, no matter which way you want to play. So you’ve got that going for you.

Atari has noted that it intends to make the game, regardless of how crowdfunding turns out, but it’s already exceeded its minimal goal of $10,000, so it’s definitely going places.

It doesn’t currently have a release date, but Rollercoaster Tycoon will release for Nintendo Switch.