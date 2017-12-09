Romancing SaGa 2 Remastered Confirmed For All Platforms

Romancing SaGa is back with the second installment getting the remaster treatment for this generation. Like most remasters, the re-release will come with enhanced features, with some new ones along the way. Square Enix has confirmed that not only is the remaster on the way, but it will be available for all platforms, as well.

“Sit upon the throne of the Varennes Empire and control several generations of rulers in a valiant battle against the Seven Heroes. A dynamic freeform scenario system – a hallmark of the million-selling SaGa RPG series – enables you to take command of a variety of protagonists along the line of imperial succession and experience the history of a nation as it grows and changes based on your actions.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Experience a compelling narrative that served as the cornerstone of the title’s success on its initial release back in 1993.

Use weapons and martial arts in heated battles to learn and master new combat techniques.

Take advantage of each character attributes, learn new battle formations, concoct spells and temper weapons to grow the Varennes Empire.

The revamped second game will come with overhauled graphics, enhanced audio, new character classes, new dungeons, and more. It will also provide a New Game + mode for those who want to achieve all of the game’s possible endings.

Romancing SaGa 2 will release on December 15th for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The original sequel is available now on iOS and Android devices!

More about the game:

“Romancing SaGa 2 is one of the many titles in the lauded SaGa roleplaying game series. In this popular entry, released for the Super Famicom in Japanese only in 1993 and

boasting sales in excess of one million copies, the player’s struggle spans multiplegenerations as he assumes the role of a series of rulers of the Varennes Empire in avaliant struggle against the Seven Heroes. A free scenario system—a hallmark of the SaGa series—enables the player to takecommand of a variety of protagonists along the line of imperial succession and experiencethe history of a nation as it grows and changes.This freedom of choice provides a compelling narrative that served as the cornerstone of

the title’s success on its initial release.”