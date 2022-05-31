Classic PS2 RPG Remaster Announced

✖

Square Enix announced another remaster this week by unveiling Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered, a game which will be out during Winter 2022 but is currently without a specific release date. It'll be released on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile platforms including iOS and Android systems. Square Enix shared a trailer for the game alongside the announcement to show it off as well as some limited info on it for those who aren't familiar with it from its previous releases.

This game was first released as Romancing SaGa in 1992 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System, but Square Enix would later remake that game and release it on the PlayStation 2 as Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song. It was there that the game became more popular with those on the PlayStation platform and is still held in high regard by those who recall it fondly, but like other games of that age, it's become more difficult to play over the years. To remedy that, we have Square Enix's remaster of the remake to look forward to later this year.

Alongside the trailer seen above, Square Enix also put up a site for the remastered game which will presumably be updated with more information like a release date and pricing as those details become available. That site offers a broad overview of the game for those interested, but much of the text is in Japanese. A rough translation of some of the details provided there shows that the remastered version of the game will benefit from improved playability and some "new elements" as well as a high-resolution version of the original game's graphics. With these improvements in mind, Square Enix says it recommends this game not only for those who enjoyed the original but those who are interested in playing it for the first time, too.

Square Enix is all about its remakes and remasters given how expansive its catalog of past games is, so it's unsurprising to see yet another one announced. With the promise of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 news on the horizon and Sony's next State of Play perhaps proving to be the perfect stage for those announcements, that Final Fantasy game will be the next retooling from Square Enix people should look forward to hear about.