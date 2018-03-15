Visual Novel/Romantic Comedy Game Arcade Spirits Gets a Playable Demo On PC

A little while ago, we told you about a game called Arcade Spirits, a light-hearted visual novel/romantic comedy where you could interact with a number of characters and maybe fall in love between your gaming sessions. Good news – now you can give it a try and see if it’s “game over” for your romancing skills or not.

An official demo for the game is now available for download through the official Arcade Spirits page, and it provides you anywhere between 20 to 60 minutes of gameplay, depending on which approach you take. If you’re streaming the game, it can take a little longer. Otherwise, you’ll get through the first section in about 20 to 30 minutes.

Here are the features for the game, in case you need a reminder:

If Hatoful Boyfriend or Dream Daddy took place in an eighties arcade workplace sitcom, you’d get Arcade Spirits — a visual novel, a romantic comedy tale, and a narrative roleplaying game all in one!

Explore 20XX, an alternate history where the video game industry never crashed!

Design your own player character!

Build relationships with seven romanceable characters!

Grow your personality through roleplaying-based choices!

Everything you decide — your relationships, personality, crisis management moments, and other decisions — will have an affect on the future of your arcade!

The demo will give you a chance to see the cast that’s included, including game repair woman Naomi; buff accountant Gavin; and competitive player Queenbee, amongst many others. They’re definitely in the “dreamy” category, if visual novels and romantic comedies are your thing.

The game doesn’t currently have a release date at the moment, but it’s expected to arrive sometime this year for PC. If you’re headed to PAX East next month, you’ll also be able to try out a demo there, in case you’re looking for love between chatting with friends and trying out new games.

It looks like fun for those of you that are into this sort of thing, so check it out — it’s free!

—

