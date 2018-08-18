Leading PS3 Emulator Receives Major Update

A frequently-used PlayStation 3 emulator known as the RPCS3 received a sizeable update recently that added several major improvements.

Sharing the update notes through the emulator’s site, the creators and contributors who worked on the latest RPCS3 build shared explanations for the new features and what they do. One of the first features that was added in the update is the implementation of asynchronous shader recompilation. That’s a phrase that might not mean much for general emulator users, but it essentially means that games will stutter less. The emulator creators shared a more detailed explanation about the feature here, but for those who just want to see it in effect, the video above shows a with and without comparison to showcase the improvement.

For RPCS3 users who have multiple people making use of the emulator on the same device, a new user manager now allows for more control over who’s playing when as well as the tracking of progress in the form of trophies, save data, and more. The save date and trophies were previously trackable in the emulator albeit with some limitations in place, but the new user manager makes new options usable.

“With this new user manager, which can be found at Manage -> User Accounts, users can not only view all existing accounts and their respective IDs but also create, rename, delete and toggle between active users when not ingame,” the update notes said.

By using the new user manager tool, the emulator creators said that users can now do the following:

Segregate game saves for different users

Unlock trophies for different users

Have PSN games registered to different users

Users will also notice that the emulator has a new GUI design that fixes several issues while adding more features and improving the overall look.

“This update brings refreshed icons for the toolbar, gives users the ability to style table items as well as the game grid by adding the object named “game_grid”. Along with these additions, this GUI update fixed certain issues such as the game icons being unnecessarily highlighted when their row was selected and an inaccuracy in the icon repaint method that caused a sub-pixel to be painted in the wrong color.”

As for the games that can be emulated, the RPCS3 library has now expanded even more with several games now playable, some for the first time. Sonic Unleashed, Ratchet & Clank Future: A Crack in Time, Resistance 3, Bleach: Soul Resurreccion, SSX, Knights Contract, MotorStorm: Apocalypse, Gundam Crossfire, Dynasty Warriors: Gundam Reborn, and PixelJunk SideScroller are now all playable through the emulator. This is an appropriate time to remind would-be emulator users that emulation is legal assuming you own the games you’re playing, but downloading games you don’t own and emulating them isn’t legal, something that’s been made clear with the recent shutdown of different ROM sites.

The full notes for the RPCS3 update can be read here.