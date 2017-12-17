Rumor: Atlus May Be Remastering Catherine With Additional Content

A new rumor is beginning to pick up speed regarding a possible upcoming project under Atlus. Originally started by a Japanese blogger known as Ryokutya and then picked up by Nibellion in Twitter, the rumor has it that Atlus is working on a remastered take on one of their Playstation 3 titles. The remaster is said to contain “additional content” that may be completely original and new. After an interesting live stream earlier this year, fans are turning their eyes toward Catherine, the controversial puzzle platformer that took players by storm in 2011.

Rumor: Ryokutya, who leaks a lot of magazine stuff, says that he has heard that ATLUS is working on a remaster of one of their “popular PS3 titles” with “added content” https://t.co/TK5dd0s3Ny pic.twitter.com/OB0dx4qNMi — Nibel (@Nibellion) December 17, 2017

Back in August, an employee recruitment stream held by Atlus was introduced and concluded by Trisha, one of the characters from Catherine. The animated host joked at the end about scoring a role in a different Atlus title, Project Re Fantasy, and then hinted at something more. “By the way, I’m looking forward to the fantasy RPG,” states Trisha over a black outro screen, “but when is it my turn?” Seconds later, she seemed to turn her attention elsewhere, asking about her next job — which doesn’t seem like it has anything to do with being the heroine of Project Re Fantasy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since the stream, fans have been waiting for more news around Catherine, and with most signs pointing toward something new happening with the title, it’s likely that we’ll hear some kind of update from Atlus soon.

Originally released for Xbox 360 and PS3, Catherine is part puzzle platformer, part RPG, giving the player plenty of mental anguish to work through. Developed by a team primarily composed of Shin Megami Tensei staffers, the game went on to sell over half a million copies worldwide by the end of 2011.