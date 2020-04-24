Rumor: Square Enix Taking Down YouTube Videos of Final Fantasy 7 Remake's Ending

✖

Final Fantasy VII Remake was easily one of the most highly-anticipated titles of 2020. The game has been available for about two weeks now, which means that spoilers have started making the rounds for the game. While this sort of thing is pretty much inevitable in the age of social media, a rumor has been floating around that Square Enix has been taking down YouTube videos that spoil the game's ending. It's unclear just how this rumor started making the rounds, but a number of fans have been airing their concerns on social media about it, as YouTubers look to avoid the ire of Square Enix.

As of this writing, it's hard to say for certain whether or not this is actually happening to YouTubers. A quick glance at the website reveals plenty of videos reacting to the game's ending, but few that actually showcase it. This certainly isn't proof of anything, so fans should take the rumor with a grain of salt.

That said, video game publishers have clamped down on certain videos allowed on the platform in the past. Nintendo, for example, has purged a number of unauthorized videos from YouTube, based on copyright claims. As such, it wouldn't be out of the question to see Square Enix make a similar decision. However, if Square Enix truly is having videos of Final Fantasy VII Remake's ending removed from YouTube, it would be a fairly aggressive move to stop spoilers for the game.

Apparently Square Enix is striking down YouTube creators who show the ending to Final Fantasy 7 Remake. If you counter the strike you are in risk of getting sued. So in light of this, once I reach chapter 17 I’m moving to Twitch to finish it off there. — TheDriver ドライバーニキ (@JosephMiller123) April 23, 2020

So if people stream the ending of Final Fantasy 7 Remake...they could get sued by Square Enix and/video removed...that's tough. Oof. 😖 — ShenRioKuma 🐻 (@ShenRioKuma) April 23, 2020

It might sound a bit ridiculous that Square Enix would concern themselves about spoilers for a remake of a 23-year-old game, but Final Fantasy VII Remake does contain a number of differences from the original title. Given the fact that the remake does not cover all of the original game's events, it actually would make sense if a lot of older fans are searching out the ending, in order to see where things leave off. Whether or not this would give Square Enix some incentive to block the ending from YouTube, however, is impossible to say.

